PNC Appoints Bryan Salesky To Board Of Directors

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: PNC) appointed Bryan Salesky, CEO of Argo AI, LLC, to its board of directors, effective today. He has also been appointed to the board's Technology Subcommittee and its Special Committee on Equity & Inclusion.

Salesky co-founded and leads Pittsburgh-based, Argo AI, LLC, an independent self-driving technology platform company that works with top automakers to develop fully integrated self-driving systems including software, hardware, maps and cloud-support infrastructure. Over two decades, Salesky has held roles of increasing responsibility across leading technology companies including Google and Carnegie Mellon's National Robotics Engineering Center (NREC).

"We are thrilled to welcome Bryan as a new independent director on our board," said William S. Demchak, PNC chairman, president and chief executive officer. "His strategic vision and entrepreneurism in the technology and AI platforms industries will be invaluable to PNC as we continue to invest in our new product innovation and growth."

Salesky brings significant experience across the robotics and software engineering disciplines. In addition to co-leading NREC's team that won the 2007 DARPA Urban Challenge autonomous vehicle race, he managed a portfolio of the center's largest commercial programs, including autonomous mining trucks for Caterpillar. While at Google, he was responsible for the development and manufacture of their self-driving system hardware portfolio, which included sensors, computers, and several vehicle development programs.

"Bryan brings an important and unique perspective to PNC," continued Demchak. "His skillset and experience will be instrumental to expanding and strengthening our existing expertise."

Salesky holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He currently serves on the University of Pittsburgh's board of trustees.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

