Serial 1 Reveals MOSH/BMX -- the Second Custom eBike For Auction In 1-OFF Series Serial 1's 1-OFF Series Creates and Auctions Handbuilt, Single-Edition Custom eBikes, This One to Benefit the just keep livin Foundation

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial 1 has unveiled the second custom, single-edition eBike available for auction in its 1-OFF Series today. The auction for the MOSH/BMX, a one-of-a-kind eBike that recalls the glory days of BMX bikes from the early 1980s, begins this morning at www.serial1.com/bmx . The auction will close at 5 PM MDT on Tuesday, November 2nd, awarding the one-of-one eBike to the highest bidder.

The MOSH/BMX is a one-of-a-kind eBike that recalls the glory days of BMX bikes from the early 1980s



The MOSH/BMX was once again constructed by Warren Heir, Jr. and Kendall Lutchman at JR's Fabrication and Welding in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The custom eBike maintains all the features and functionality of the standard MOSH/CTY , including the maintenance-free Gates Carbon Drive belt, powerful Brose mid-mount motor, smooth TRP hydraulic disc brakes, and internally routed cables and wires. Custom modifications include:

A high-rise, 9-inch BMX bar with internal cable routing

A front-mounted cargo basket with custom stainless-steel rack

A striking, two-color fade paint job

Authentic BMX details including a Viscount Dominator saddle, ODI Mushroom grips, and bear-trap pedals

Aggressive Schwalbe Hans Dampf knobby tires

"For this second 1-OFF build we sought inspiration from iconic BMX bikes of the early '80s," says Aaron Frank, Brand Director at Serial 1. "One ride brings you right back to the suburbs of your youth, ripping skids, jumping curbs, and racing everywhere in a pack of your closest friends."

All proceeds from this auction will benefit the just keep livin Foundation, a non-profit founded by Camila and Matthew McConaughey that is committed to empowering high-school students by providing them the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.

For downloadable images and videos of the MOSH/BMX, visit https://serial1.com/press-kit/ . For more information on Serial 1's 1-OFF Series, or to participate in the auction, visit www.serial1.com/bmx . To find out more about just keep livin Foundation, go to jklivinfoundation.org .

About Serial 1

Serial 1 offers premium eBicycles that are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle. Find out more by visiting www.serial1.com .

