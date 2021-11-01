Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore Backed Mobile Brokerage App Tornado to Launch Financial Wellness Program 'Learn And Earn' 'Learn and Earn' Offers Financial Rewards to Investors Who Participate in Investing Education Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tornado, a modern web and mobile brokerage and community for investors at any level, today announced Learn and Earn, a new financial wellness program designed to reward investors for educating themselves so they can make smarter and more informed decisions. Investors will be rewarded up to $50 as they advance through a series of investing education modules. Additionally, Tornado introduced free accounts for college students with a .edu email address.

Founded with the mission to help everyone become a better investor, Tornado is an educational and community-based platform that makes smart investing an engaging experience. Learn and Earn provides investors access to professionally vetted educational content, tailored by experience level.

"Our mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge and community they need to take that next step in their own personal journey to financial wellness," said Bernard George, co-founder and CEO of Tornado. "With the right resources, everyone can become a better investor. Our message to the Tornado community is this: invest in yourself and we will too."

Tornado kicked off its financial wellness campaign last week by announcing a multi-year partnership with the Minnesota Timberwolves, in which it will be the presenting partner of the Timberwolves College Night Platform. In addition to providing 2,500 complimentary tickets to college students for a Timberwolves game, Tornado offers free accounts for all college students with a .edu email address.

Patrick Aber, co-founder and COO of Tornado, added, "Whether through these college-focused campaigns or other financial wellness initiatives that Tornado will be introducing over the coming months, we are fully committed to improving your financial wellness to help you invest better than yesterday."

