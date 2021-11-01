Bloomberg Law 2022 Series Explores Key Legal Trends That Will Shape The Year To Come

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the availability of its Bloomberg Law 2022 series, its exploration of key issues across four major topic areas - Litigation, Transactions & Contracts, Regulatory & Compliance, and The Future of the Legal Industry - that will shape the legal market in the coming year. The full series, which is issued annually and features 25 articles from Bloomberg Law's team of legal analysts, is available on a complimentary basis at http://onb-law.com/tXw850GAeS4.

Bloomberg Law Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Law)

Bloomberg Law 2022 looks at key issues like compliance, D&I, and litigation that will shape the legal industry next year

Topic area coverage includes:

Litigation : Developments that will shape the course of litigation in 2022 are examined, ranging from Covid-related employment and contractual issues to emerging trends in antitrust cases and bankruptcy filings.

Regulatory & Compliance : Learn how a heightened enforcement environment will impact everything from return-to-office mandates to privacy and tech industry regulation to potential actions by the SEC and Congress on cryptocurrency.

Transactions & Contracts: Take a look at the forces shaping the transactional landscape and key markets of interest, from trends in M&A and IPOs to the nuanced impacts of new data security laws on contract language.

The Future of the Legal Industry: Hot topics such as diversity & inclusion and attorney well-being and the rapidly expanding areas of law such as legal operations and litigation finance are analyzed.

"The changes to the legal market in the past year have been profound and deeply impacted by the ongoing pandemic, the new administration and Congress, and a heightened focus on attorney well-being and diversity & inclusion," said Kristyn Hyland, Director, Analysis, Bloomberg Law. "With Bloomberg Law 2022, our analysts provide expert perspectives and insights as they preview what legal professionals can expect in the next 12 months."

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg Law