Koning Begins FDA Clinical Screening Trial in Daytona Beach, Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning begins an FDA screening trial this month for their no-compression, Isotropic, 3-dimensional breast imaging device. The company received FDA PMA approval for commercial, diagnostic use in 2017. Since then, the Koning Breast CT (KBCT) has been installed in clinics and universities in the US and globally.

Koning Breast CT

"This FDA screening trial is a major milestone for radiologists and patients," says Koning President, David Georges. "An FDA cleared screening indication will allow clinics to perform breast exams with more clarity and it will permit millions of patients around the world to go into their breast imaging exams with confidence that their results will be accurate. We are proud to be the only no-compression, true 3D breast imaging device manufacturer that already has FDA diagnostic approval; this screening trial gives us even more momentum in our push to improve breast health for all women."

The trial is set to begin on November 1, 2021, with submission to the FDA in Q1 2022. The kickoff of the trial starts as Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to an end and brings more awareness to the need for better breast imaging options for women everywhere.

About the Participating Clinic, Radiology Imaging Associates

The Port Orange Imaging Center location of the Radiology Imaging Associates group is partnering with Koning Health to partake in this landmark clinical FDA trial. RIA is an industry leader in the space and believes in providing superior, state-of-the-art, efficient technology. Their goal of providing quality and compassionate services to patients works in tandem with Koning's mission of offering comfortable alternatives to mammograms, as well as a calmer state of mind. Together, RIA and Koning aim to give women the control that they deserve regarding their own health and wellbeing.

About Koning: Koning is a global HealthTech company that focuses on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology and dramatically improve the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. If you'd like to support Koning's vision or would like to learn how you can contribute to Koning's success, you can visit the Koning repulic.co campaign.

For more information, please visit Koning's website or contact Koning at info@koningcorporation.com.

Press Contact: Naomi Cosman

naomi.cosman@koningcorporation.com

5555 Oakbrook Parkway, Suite 640,

Norcross, GA 30093

(888) 558-5228

koninghealth.com



(PRNewsfoto/Koning Corporation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koning Corporation