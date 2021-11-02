Crate & Kids Launches Kid Activist Program to Spotlight Youth Who are Changing the World Applications now open to find four youth changemakers who will receive resources to support their work

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crate & Kids launched a new program, called Kid Activist, designed to highlight young activists making a difference. As champions of kids' self-expression, the brand is empowering creativity and inspiring future change by sharing its platform and providing a creative space for these changemakers and their families to continue their powerful work.

Curiosity and creativity are important values to Gen Z -- more than any other generation.* With homes taking on greater importance as a place for work, play, school and sanctuary over the last year and a half, kids' spaces need to inspire curiosity and creativity more than ever before.

As part of the Crate & Kids' Kid Activist program, these changemakers will receive a dream room makeover to create a space for inspiration and creativity, a donation to their cause of choice, amplification of their voices and causes on Crate & Kids' social handles, and an opportunity to engage with brand leaders at the first-ever Kid Activist Summit all with consent and involvement from parents or legal guardians.

Once the four Kid Activists are announced in 2022, customers will have two ways to support their causes: by liking designated Instagram posts on @crateandkids, with $5 per like (up to $5,000) donated to each kid's favorite cause, or by making a donation to the kids' causes at checkout on the Crate & Kids website. Crate & Kids will match up to $10,000 total for these amazing charities based on customer donations.

"Crate & Kids is about empowering the self-expression of youth and their families through environments that spark creativity and encourage individuality," said Alicia Waters, CMO of Crate & Barrel Holdings. "We're honored to recognize and reward young activists who are using their creativity and ingenuity to prove that you don't need to be a grown-up to make a difference. They inspire us every day by standing up for what they believe in—and we couldn't be prouder to amplify their voices by sharing our platform with them and providing them a creative space to continue their amazing work."

Now through December 6, 2021, with the consent and assistance of their parents or guardians, kids up to 18 years of age can apply at crateandkids.com/kidactivist to be one of four Kid Activists here by sharing more about the cause they support and how they want to continue to inspire change in their community. Applications will be reviewed based on demonstrated passion for, and commitment to, making a difference.

Three kids were part of this year's pilot program and recognized by Crate & Kids as important leaders for their cause: Marley Dias, Founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, which showcases diverse protagonists for children; Genesis Butler, environmental and animal rights activist; and Jahkil Jackson, founder of Project I Am, dedicated to providing resources for the homeless population.

"It was exciting to work with Crate & Kids to talk more about my project and encourage other kids like myself to help in their communities," said Marley Dias. "As part of the program, I was able to get a whole new room where I could focus on school, prepare for upcoming events for my social action projects, or take some time to brainstorm new ideas. I feel calmer and more focused in my new room, and I'm looking forward to finding the next group of activists to support."

*Source: Gartner Consumer Values and Lifestyle Survey of 460 Gen Z youth (October 2020)

