Athene Holding Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene") (NYSE: ATH), a leading financial services company specializing in retirement solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2021. The full earnings release, financial supplement, and earnings presentation are available on the ir.athene.com website.

Jim Belardi, CEO of Athene said, "In the third quarter, we originated nearly $12 billion of gross organic inflows, a new quarterly record for Athene. With this result, we have already surpassed the level of total organic inflows generated in all of 2020, which was our previous record. Our third quarter results also highlight that we are on pace to deliver our best year of annual profits since we started the company."

Belardi continued, "These factors combined to drive Athene's adjusted book value to new highs, reaching an impressive compound growth rate of 17% per year since inception, a level we believe is unmatched by our retirement services competitors and is among the very best in the financial services industry. I am truly excited to see Athene continue this success as a fully aligned partner with Apollo, following the completion of our pending merger in January."

Conference Call Details

Management will host a conference call to review Athene's financial results on November 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Live conference call: Toll-free at (877) 876-9173 (domestic) or (785) 424-1667 (international)

Conference call replay available through November 10, 2021 at (800) 839-2394 (domestic) or (402) 220-7207 (international)

Conference ID number: ATHQ321

Live and archived webcast available at ir.athene.com

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH), through its subsidiaries ("Athene"), is a leading financial services company with total assets of $224.4 billion as of September 30, 2021 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene is Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alex Pelzar

+1 646-768-7316

apelzar@athene.com



Media Contact:

Amanda Carstens Steward

+1 515-344-6060

asteward@athene.com

Additional Information Regarding the Transaction and Where to Find It

This press release is being made in respect of the proposed transaction involving Tango Holdings, Inc. ("HoldCo"), Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("AGM"), and Athene Holding Ltd. (the "Company"). The proposed transaction will be submitted to the stockholders of AGM and the shareholders of the Company for their respective consideration. In connection therewith, the parties intend to file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including a definitive proxy statement, which will be mailed to the stockholders of AGM and the shareholders of the Company. However, such documents are not currently available. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR ANY INVESTMENT DECISION, AS APPLICABLE, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF AGM AND THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus, any amendments or supplements thereto and other documents containing important information about AGM and the Company, once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by AGM are available free of charge under the "Stockholders" section of AGM's website located at http://www.apollo.com or by contacting AGM's Investor Relations Department at (212) 822-0528 or APOInvestorRelations@apollo.com. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by the Company are available free of charge under the "Investors" section of the Company's website located at http://www.athene.com or by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Department at (441) 279-8531 or ir@athene.com.



Participants in the Solicitation

AGM, the Company, and HoldCo and their respective directors, executive officers, members of management and employees may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction.

Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company is set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021, its amendment to its annual report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on April 20, 2021, and in subsequent documents filed with the SEC, each of which can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Information about the directors and executive officers of AGM and HoldCo is set forth in AGM's proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021, and in subsequent documents filed with the SEC, each of which can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.



No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and not intended to and does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell or an invitation to subscribe for, buy or sell any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by Athene's representatives from time to time may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Athene's management and the management of Athene's subsidiaries. Generally, forward-looking statements include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," "should," or "continues" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements within this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth prospects and financial performance. Factors that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ include, without limitation: the accuracy of Athene's assumptions and estimates; Athene's ability to maintain or improve financial strength ratings; Athene's ability to manage its business in a highly regulated industry; regulatory changes or actions; the impact of Athene's reinsurers failing to meet their assumed obligations; the impact of interest rate fluctuations; changes in the federal income tax laws and regulations; the accuracy of Athene's interpretation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; litigation (including class action litigation), enforcement investigations or regulatory scrutiny; the performance of third parties; the loss of key personnel; telecommunication, information technology and other operational systems failures; the continued availability of capital; new accounting rules or changes to existing accounting rules; general economic conditions; Athene's ability to protect its intellectual property; the ability to maintain or obtain approval of the Delaware Department of Insurance, the Iowa Insurance Division and other regulatory authorities as required for Athene's operations; the delay or failure to complete or realize the expected benefits from the proposed merger with Apollo Global Management; and other factors discussed from time to time in Athene's filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its other SEC filings, which can be found at the SEC's website www.sec.gov.



All forward-looking statements described herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Athene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure used to evaluate our financial performance and financial condition. The non-GAAP measure adjusts the number of shares included in the corresponding GAAP measure to reflect the conversion or settlement of all shares and other stock-based awards outstanding. We believe this measure represents an economic view of our share counts and provides a simplified and consistent view of our outstanding shares. Adjusted book value per common share is calculated as the adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity divided by the adjusted operating common shares outstanding. Adjusted AHL common shareholders' equity is calculated as the ending AHL shareholders' equity excluding AOCI, the cumulative change in fair value of funds withheld and modco reinsurance assets and preferred stock. Effective February 28, 2020, all Class B common shares were converted into Class A common shares and all Class M common shares were converted into warrants and Class A common shares. Our Class B common shares were economically equivalent to Class A common shares and were convertible to Class A common shares on a one-for-one basis at any time. Our Class M common shares were in the legal form of shares but economically functioned as options as they were convertible into Class A common shares after vesting and payment of the conversion price. Adjusted operating common shares outstanding assumes conversion or settlement of all outstanding items that are able to be converted to or settled in Class A common shares, including the impacts of Class B common shares on a one-for- one basis, the impacts of all Class M common shares net of the conversion price and any other stock-based awards, but excluding any awards for which the exercise or conversion price exceeds the market value of our Class A common shares on the applicable measurement date. For certain historical periods, Class M shares were not included due to issuance restrictions which were contingent upon our IPO. Adjusted book value per common share should not be used as a substitute for book value per common share. However, we believe the adjustments to the shares and equity are significant to gaining an understanding of our overall results of operations and financial condition.



The reconciliation of book value per common share to adjusted book value per common share is as follows:



December 31, September 30,

2009 2020 2021 Book value per common share $ 11.62 $ 74.21 $ 94.24 AOCI (0.13) (15.10) (15.70) Accumulated change in fair value of reinsurance assets — (4.07) (4.06) Effect of items convertible to or settled in Class A common shares — (1.43) (2.98) Adjusted book value per common share $ 11.49 $ 53.61 $ 71.50

