Complia Health Launches Hospice Mobile EVV Solution

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology solutions provider, announced today the launch of Suncoast Mobile Edge, a mobile EVV solution being released as an enhancement to the company's Suncoast software platform. This new offering further demonstrates the company's commitment to delivering a world-class consumer and caregiver experience that advances proactive, predictive health management.

"We have been laser focused on helping our clients improve clinician and caregiver satisfaction," said Paul Minton, SVP of Product Management. "Suncoast Mobile Edge, our mobile EVV solution for hospice agencies, was designed by caregivers for caregivers with workflows built-in to ensure our clients stay compliant and get reimbursed quickly," he added.

Suncoast Mobile Edge is a secure mobile EVV and documentation solution that provides real-time access to patient information, schedules, and documented care, from any internet connected device in a single application. Hospice Home Health Aides have real-time access to individualized care plans, schedule changes, as well as complete patient data, notifications, and family information. Agencies achieve immediate electronic visit verification (EVV) compliance, capture required signatures, track mileage expenses and schedule caregivers more efficiently.

"Complia Health has consistently helped to assist with staff engagement and patient outcomes," emphasized Michael Link, CIO of Hospice & Community Care. "We are very excited about the Suncoast Mobile Edge solution. Based on the feedback we received during the pilot, we have started due diligence and are confident it will be very well received by our front-line team and contribute to both their efficiency and satisfaction."

"Staff retention is a bigger issue than it has ever been for the industry. Providing caregivers and clinicians with tools that are purpose built to work on any device is key to driving satisfaction and retention," explained Rich Berner, Complia Health CEO. "We are committed to solving problems for clinicians, caregivers, and patients through our human center design approach to solution design. With the addition of Suncoast Mobile Edge, Complia Health delivers a powerful mobile EVV solution for hospice, home health and home care service providers," he added.

Complia Health develops powerful, scalable, enterprise solutions that simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for healthcare agencies that deliver pre- and post-acute care.

