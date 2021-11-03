First Aid Beauty Announces 2021 Winners of FAB AID Initiative, Eradicating $1.5 Million in Student Debt

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Aid Beauty (a.k.a. FAB) has announced 25 inspiring new winners of the FAB AID initiative, adding to the five winners selected in Round 1 earlier this year, for a total of $1.5 Million awarded in 2021.

FAB AID 2021 Winners

First Aid Beauty launched the FAB AID student debt relief initiative in February 2020 to rescue recent college graduates from the often-overwhelming weight of student loans. After awarding $1.3 Million to 24 incredible winners in December 2020, First Aid Beauty expanded the program in both eligibility and financial contribution with a goal of paying off $1.5 Million in student loans this year. The 2021 contest allowed for a 10-year eligibility period for graduates of 2-year and 4-year undergraduate programs, as well as trade institutions. As part of the program, First Aid Beauty awarded up to $100,000 for each winner.

"We are thrilled to offer these inspiring individuals the opportunity to pursue their dreams without the burden of student debt," says First Aid Beauty CMO Kerry Eagan. "We launched FAB AID last year with a desire to make an impact at the individual level, and it's been incredible to see how FAB AID has changed lives and had a ripple effect on the winners' families and communities. We can't wait to follow along on the journeys of these 30 deserving winners!"

The private Zoom winner announcement event, hosted by First Aid Beauty Founder Lilli Gordon, featured appearances from past winners, who shared how winning FAB AID has affected their personal and professional lives and, most importantly, their mental health. "It is so crazy how my life has changed since FAB AID," said 2020 winner Bianca. "I was working two jobs for over 50 hours a week because I felt guilty for anything I would buy for myself. To win FAB AID was honestly life-changing, it was priceless, getting rid of that burden was something I never imagined I could do."

After hearing from previous FAB AID recipients, the finalists invited to the virtual event were surprised to learn that they had all won FAB AID and would be having their loans paid off.

Here are just a few of their reactions:

"Y'all are changing lives. We have heard so many great stories about how loans are impacting people, but as a mental health provider, not only having to deal with it myself, but seeing others go through that struggle. I think sometimes people are gracious and they give your money out, but you don't understand the generations you are changing and my future kids not having to live in debt. Thank you so much." - Kervins C., Greensboro, NC ( $50,000 paid off)

Kervins is a family counselor in Greensboro, NC , whose experience as an immigrant and Black male have shaped his passions and his career choices. Kervins wants to be known for leading and inspiring change in the mental health community and aspires to open his own private practice.

"Thank you so much. I feel like I am in a room with superheroes. Getting this award shows that amazing people in this world do exist. Thank you, guys - my heart is exploding... Thank you again." - Danica M., Orlando, FL ( $100,000 paid off)

Danica is a first-generation college graduate whose parents immigrated from Haiti . She is an Orlando -based educator for children with special needs and autism who aspires to open an early intervention center for impoverished families.

"Thank you so much. I'm in shock, everybody is amazing. I am really in disbelief." - Alicia C., Williamsport, PA ( $45,037.47 paid off)

Alicia is a Physician's Assistant in Pittsburgh who was inspired to go into the medical field by the loss of her father to cancer when she was young. Without the weight of student loans, Alicia feels that she could be a better practitioner and a more present parent to her toddler. She also hopes to go on mission trips that would combine her medical training and her love of travel and helping others.

"Thank you so much - this is something that I never thought I would finish paying but expected that it would be part of my life. It was something that made my decisions for me. I am in a place now where I feel like I can finally start building, not just to catch up and build for my family, but a place where I can build for my future as well. This is going to allow me to do so many incredible things for people, social justice, and for my family." - Karely H., Washington, D.C. ( $20,000 paid off)

Karely was just 17 and her brother was 10, when their mother was forced to leave the United States . Karely worked 2-3 jobs as a student to make ends meet. She is now pursuing her dream of creating social change and being a champion for human rights and would love to open her own social justice consulting firm.

About FAB AID

In February 2020, First Aid Beauty launched FAB AID to rescue recent college graduates from the burden of student debt, which amounts to a $1.6 Trillion crisis in the United States and greatly impacts life decisions such as career path, housing and even family planning. Applicants fill out an entry form and submit videos sharing their student loan stories for a chance to win up to $100,000 toward their individual undergraduate student loans. To date, FAB AID has provided student debt relief to 49 winners, awarding $2.8MM in the first two years of the program.

First Aid Beauty is excited and proud to continue the FAB AID program in 2022. FAB AID 2022 will be open to residents of the US and Canada (excluding Quebec) who have graduated or will graduate from an accredited undergraduate program (4-year, 2-year, community college, cosmetology/trade school) by June 30, 2021. Unlike previous years, there will be no age limit - anyone with undergraduate loans is eligible. Official contest rules and dates will be provided in early 2022 on fabaid.com.

About First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty (a.k.a. FAB) puts the beauty in first aid with everyday essentials and targeted skincare solutions in feel-good textures. FAB is on a rescue mission to help your skin look and feel its absolute best with products that are dermatologist-tested, non-irritating, free of harsh chemicals, cruelty free and safe for sensitive skin. All FAB products are developed using proven ingredients and clean formulations that allow you to create a skincare routine that meets your personal needs, making it possible for everyone to feel FAB in their skin!

