MJH Life Sciences™ Announces Multi-Franchise Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) With Intermountain Healthcare

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MJH Life Sciences™ is pleased to announce a multi-franchise partnership between The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), Contagion® Live, CURE® Media Group, HCPLive®, NeurologyLive®, OncLive®, Ophthalmology Times®, Optometry Times®, Pharmacy Times®, Targeted Oncology™, and Urology Times® with Intermountain Healthcare.

"This partnership with Intermountain Healthcare is very exciting," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. "We take great pride in our strategic alliance partnerships and the outstanding initiatives that result from them. I look forward to seeing the collaboration I am confident will come from this new addition to the program."

With a mission of helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain Healthcare—an integrated, nonprofit health system based in Salt Lake City—has more than 42,000 caregivers dedicated to serving patients across the Intermountain Region, primarily in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. It provides service through clinics, the Intermountain Medical Group, affiliate networks, hospitals, homecare agencies, telehealth providers, health insurance plans, and more.

The SAP program partners with leading medical associations, health plans, advocacy groups and medical institutions to increase their national reach and visibility. By utilizing the MJH Life Sciences™ communication platform, these groups can showcase cutting-edge initiatives, content, research and thought leadership. The SAP program also fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, AJMC®, Contagion® Live, CURE® Media Group, HCPLive®, NeurologyLive®, OncLive®, Ophthalmology Times®, Optometry Times®, Pharmacy Times®, Targeted Oncology™, and Urology Times® will work with Intermountain Healthcare to share information and optimize patient outcomes.

