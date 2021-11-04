Envirotainer Opens New station in Guangzhou, China

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transportation of pharmaceuticals, today announced that they are opening a new station in Guangzhou, China to provide ground handling of container types RKN e1 and RAP e2.

Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transportation of pharmaceuticals, today announced that they are opening a new station in Guangzhou, China to provide ground handling of container types RKN e1 and RAP e2, from November 1st 2021.

With Guangzhou (CAN), we are approaching 60 stations in the Envirotainer network to carry the flagship RAP e2 which is an extremely cost efficient and high-performing solution compared to other active and passive alternatives.

As Envirotainer has recognize the need for secure temperature-controlled air freight solutions, they have expanded its sales offering in the Asia-Pacific region in recent years and invested in both service options and a flexible network model.

"We expect that our investment in Guangzhou, China Station will further support the rapid and safe delivery of pharmaceuticals worldwide," said Eddy Cojulun, Chief Sales Officer at Envirotainer.

