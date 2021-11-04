iMerit Launches New Self Serve API Tool, Allowing For a More Seamless Integration of Their AI Data Solutions

iMerit Self Serve API aims to provide software engineers with a faster, more secure way to integrate with iMerit's services

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMerit , a leading AI data solutions company, today announced the launch of its new customer-facing product, iMerit Self Serve API. The new offering represents the fastest way for engineers to integrate iMerit into their data pipelines. This is the first step the company is taking in order to automate and streamline data submissions to increase productivity amongst its core end-users.

iMerit built this API product to offer customers a more secure, technology-based tool to share data, project information, project guidelines, and more with their dedicated iMerit project team. Customers will be able to use iMerit Self Serve API to prepare projects for annotation and build project configurations, which will facilitate deeper conversations with iMerit solution architects on the best ways to move forward with the overall annotation strategy. This allows for faster data sharing and faster scalability as customers validate their machine learning initiatives.

"The need for iMerit's annotation services is rapidly growing and our customers want to move even faster with us," said Sudeep George, Vice President of Engineering at iMerit. "The iMerit Self Serve API gives our customers the fastest and most direct way to integrate iMerit capabilities directly into their machine learning data pipelines."

iMerit Self Serve API is organized around REST, an architectural pattern for creating web services. It has predictable resource-oriented URLs, accepts JSON-encoded request bodies, returns JSON-encoded responses, and uses standard HTTP response codes, authentication, and verbs.

The iMerit Self Serve API is currently in closed Beta. For additional information and to reserve a place on iMerit's invite list for the next round of invites, please visit www.iMerit.net/API

About iMerit

iMerit is a leading AI data solutions company providing high quality data across computer vision, natural language processing and content services that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises. iMerit provides end-to-end data labeling services to Fortune 500 companies in a wide array of industries including agricultural AI, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, medical AI and technology. iMerit employs more than 5,500 full-time data annotation experts in Bhutan, Europe, India and the United States. Raising $23.5 million in funding to date, iMerit investors are CDC Group, Khosla Impact, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and Omidyar Network. For more information, visit imerit.net .

