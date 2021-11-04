PNY Announces Specifications and Availability of XLR8 Gaming and Performance DDR5 Desktop Memory

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY today announces specifications and availability for its upcoming Desktop Performance and XLR8 Gaming DDR5 memory products. The three models include the overclocked XLR8 Gaming MAKO and MAKO RGB models, running at 5600MHz and a CAS latency of 36, as well as the PNY Performance model that follows JEDEC standards.

Unparalleled Design

The XLR8 Gaming MAKO and MAKO RGB modules have been designed to meet the needs of gamers and enthusiasts. The designs for both modules feature aluminum heat spreaders with elements inspired by the powerful, fast and aggressive Mako shark from which they get their name. An XLR8 logo and GAMING text is proudly emblazoned on the side of the module and silver angled relief lines are machined into the heat spreader to reflect other components' lighting and provide unmatched flair and style.

The MAKO RGB model comes equipped with super bright RGB LEDs which are diffused with a geometric polymer light pipe offering a superior RGB lighting experience. Users will be able to control their module lighting with major motherboard RGB control and sync software, delivering a seamless user experience.

DDR5 for All

PNY is continually developing solutions for all PC users to improve their computing experience and their latest DDR5 models bring that to another level. PC users looking to upgrade to DDR5, but don't require the additional flair or out-of-the-box overclocking, aluminum heat spreader or RGB illumination of the Mako line, the PNY Performance DDR5 is a great upgrade that takes advantage of the latest in DRAM technology.

Rigorously Tested

PNY has been rigorously testing these modules with its motherboard partners, including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI, to ensure the most extensive compatibility and aggressive overclocking possible. During the comprehensive testing XLR8 Gaming MAKO modules have been pushed up to 6400MHz. DDR5 kits featuring this "out of the box" overclocked performance will be available in Q4.

As all models are compatible with Intel® XMP 3.0, XLR8 Gaming MAKO is able to deliver extreme overclocking and allows users to easily get the most out of their MAKO DDR5 modules. Top-tier components and select ICs combine to deliver aggressive speed, low latency and the bullet-proof reliability gamers and enthusiasts rely on PNY for.

With the recent announcement of Intel Alder Lake CPUs, DDR5 will soon become the standard for gamers, enthusiasts and modders for creating the best computing experience. Additional CPU manufacturers are expected to release processors with DDR5 support in 2022.

Product Specification

XLR8 Gaming MAKO RGB

XLR8 Gaming MAKO

PNY Performance DDR5

Product Availability

PNY Performance DDR5 4800MHz Desktop Memory will be available mid-November at Amazon, Best Buy.com, and www.pny.com. PNY XLR8 MAKO and MAKO RGB models will be available at major retailers late Q4 2021.

About PNY Technologies and XLR8 Gaming

Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates over 35 years of business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, Computer Memory Upgrade Modules, Cables, NVIDIA® GeForce® Consumer Graphics Cards, NVIDIA® Professional Graphics Cards, NVIDIA® Tesla supercomputing inferencing cards, NVIDIA® DGX™ Systems, NVIDIA® Networking Solutions, and PNY GPU powered servers and workstations. The company's photography-videography, mobility, 3D gaming-visualization, and business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail, and wholesale outlets internationally. Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

XLR8 Gaming, PNY Technologies' brand designed for gaming and modding enthusiasts powers their journey towards the ultimate PC experience.

(1) The PNY logo is a registered trademark of PNY Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2021 PNY Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

