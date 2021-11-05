Belize Announces Successful Settlement of Cash Tender Offer and Redemption of All of Its U.S. Dollar Bonds due 2034

BELMOPAN, Belize, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Belize ("Belize") hereby announces that today it settled its cash tender offer (the "Offer") to purchase its U.S. Dollar Bonds due 2034 (the "Bonds") tendered into the Offer and the redemption (the "Redemption") of all Bonds that were not tendered into the Offer. As a result of the settlement of the Offer and the Redemption, Belize has reduced the principal amount of its external indebtedness by approximately U.S.$250 million (representing approximately 12% of Belize's gross domestic product), which will significantly improve the sustainability of its financial position.

"The Government of Belize is delighted to announce the successful settlement of this important and ground-breaking transaction," said Belize's Prime Minister, John Briceño. "Our expectation is that this transaction will pave the way for strong and long-lasting economic growth and allow Belize to achieve its marine conservation objectives."

Belize financed the purchase and the Redemption of its Bonds with funding provided by a subsidiary of The Nature Conservancy ("TNC") as part of TNC's Blue Bonds for Ocean Conservation program, which uses private capital to refinance public debt of participating countries in order to support durable marine conservation efforts and sustainable marine-based economic activity. Affiliates of Credit Suisse Group AG arranged the financing transaction. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation provided political risk insurance and the U.S. Embassy in Belize also provided significant support for the transaction.

As an integral part of the transaction, Belize prefunded in full (in the amount of U.S.$23.45 million) a Marine Conservation Endowment Account. This endowment account will be devoted to supporting future marine conservation projects in Belize. Also in connection with the transaction, Belize undertook commitments to advance certain conservation objectives related to its marine environment.

In connection with settlement, Belize and The Bank of New York Mellon ("BNYM"), in its capacity as Trustee, entered into the Fourth Supplemental Indenture (the "Fourth Supplemental Indenture") modifying the existing trust indenture, dated as of 20th March 2013, to enable Belize to, among other things, (i) redeem any and all untendered Bonds at a price equal to the Redemption Price and (ii) permit Belize to satisfy and discharge its obligations under the indenture by depositing the Redemption Price (which is equal to the Purchase Price paid to Holders of tendered Bonds) and the Contingency Account Distribution for untendered Bonds into a Custody Account administered by BNYM, in its capacity as custodian, for the benefit of beneficial owners that did not tender their Bonds into the Offer.

As a result of the Offer and the Redemption, and Belize having deposited today the required funds into the Custody Account, all of Belize's Bonds were cancelled and, following Belize's deposit of the required amounts into the Custody Account, Belize was released and discharged from any claims arising from the Bonds or the Indenture pursuant to the terms of the Fourth Supplemental Indenture.

As specified in the Notice of Redemption delivered today by Belize's information agent, in order for a beneficial owner of redeemed Bonds to receive the Redemption Price and the Contingency Account Distribution for each of its Bonds, the applicable DTC Participant through which such beneficial owner held the Bonds is required to deliver a Redemption Certification Form representing, among other things, that such owner was the beneficial owner of the applicable redeemed Bonds as of the Redemption Date. The redeemed Bonds were cancelled and became non-transferrable as of today.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as Belize's Financial Advisor and ESG Structuring Advisor and also as Dealer Manager in connection with the Offer and the consent solicitation. Global Bondholder Services Corporation served as Information and Tender Agent, HallMark Advisory acted as Belize's Lead Negotiator and Domestic Financial and Conservation Advisor, Lee Buchheit acted as Belize's Strategic Advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as Belize's legal counsel.

Any questions or requests for assistance concerning the Redemption should be directed to Belize's information agent for the Redemption as set forth below. All capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the respective meanings specified in the offer to purchase and consent solicitation statement, dated 13th September 2021 (as amended and supplemented).

