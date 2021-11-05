Greenland Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on Thursday, November 11, 2021

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 11, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.
Greenland's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Thursday, November 11, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on November 11, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).
Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.
Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9156685
A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until November 19, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 9156685.
Phone Number
International
+61 2 8199-0299
United States
+1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong
+852 800963117
Mainland China
+86 4006322162
+86 8008700205
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investors relations website at https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.
About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.
For more information, please contact:
In China:
The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Feifei Shen
Phone: +86 134-6656-6136
Email: feifei@blueshirtgroup.com
Ms. Miranda Tian
Phone: +86 135-2551-1189
Email: miranda@blueshirtgroup.com
In the United States:
The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Julia Qian
Phone: +1 973-619-3227
Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com
