Interface Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE), a worldwide commercial flooring company and global leader in sustainability, today announced results for the third quarter ended October 3, 2021.

Quarterly Highlights:

Q3 2021 orders increased 24% year over year compared to Q3 2020.

Net sales totaled $313 million , up 12% year over year compared to Q3 2020.

Q3 2021 GAAP earnings per share of $0.19 ; Q3 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.29 .

Debt paydown continues to be strong with $30 million of debt repaid in the third quarter.

European carpet tile production no longer using petroleum-based bitumen backing.

"We delivered solid results this quarter, growing sales 12% year over year, while generating $29 million of cash from operating activities and paying down debt to reach pre-pandemic leverage. Order momentum continued, increasing 24% year over year, reflecting a 34% increase in the Americas region and a 12% increase in our EAAA region. Demand for our carbon neutral and carbon negative products continues to build, and we are proud to announce that we have transitioned our European carpet tile backing entirely to CQuest™Bio, removing petroleum-based bitumen in favor of bio-based materials and recycled fillers," said Dan Hendrix, Chairman and CEO of Interface. "We continue to take great strides on our Climate Take BackTM journey. Last month, we also announced that we are the first global flooring company to receive third-party validation of our 2030 greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets as science-based by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These now validated science-based targets (SBT) commit Interface to further reduce our Scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions in alignment with our goal of becoming a carbon negative company by 2040."

"We expect a strong end to the year, as we ended Q3 with backlog up 33% year over year and 8% sequentially. Gross margins will continue to be hampered due to ongoing industry-wide supply chain challenges, but those impacts will be partially offset with pass throughs of price increases and freight surcharges," added Bruce Hausmann, CFO of Interface.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Sales: Third quarter net sales were $312.7 million, up 12% versus $278.6 million in the prior year period. The strong sales activity resulted from a release of pent-up demand and an ensuing commercial market recovery.

Gross profit margin was 34.0% in the third quarter, a decrease of 266 basis points from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 34.5%, a decrease of 271 basis points from adjusted gross margin for the prior year period due to higher labor, freight and raw material costs.

Third quarter SG&A expenses were $77.7 million, or 24.9% of net sales, compared to $88.2 million, or 31.6% of net sales in third quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $77.5 million, or 24.8% of net sales in third quarter 2021, compared to $75.5 million, or 27.1% of net sales, in the third quarter last year.

Operating Income: Third quarter operating income was $24.8 million, compared to operating income of $15.9 million in the prior year period. Current year operating income includes previously announced charges related to the closure of the Company's manufacturing facility in Thailand. Prior year operating income includes a reversal of a portion of previously recognized restructuring charges. Third quarter 2021 adjusted operating income ("AOI") was $30.2 million versus AOI of $28.1 million in third quarter of 2020.

Net Income and EPS: On a GAAP basis, the Company recorded net income of $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to third quarter 2020 GAAP net income of $5.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. Third quarter 2021 adjusted net income was $16.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, versus third quarter 2020 adjusted net income of $16.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the third quarter of 2021, adjusted EBITDA was $42.0 million. This compares with adjusted EBITDA of $36.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

First Nine Months 2021 Financial Summary

Sales: Net sales for the first nine months of 2021 were $860.8 million, versus $826.3 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit margin was 36.2% for the first nine months of 2021, a decrease of 180 basis points from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 36.7%, a decrease of 179 basis points from adjusted gross profit margin for the prior year period due to higher labor, freight and raw material costs.

SG&A expenses for the first nine months of 2021 were $236.9 million, or 27.5% of net sales, compared to $255.9 million, or 31.0% of net sales in the same period last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $234.5 million, or 27.2% of sales, for the first nine months of 2021 compared to $232.9 million, or 28.2% of net sales, in the same period last year.

Operating Income: Operating income for the first nine months of 2021 was $70.9 million, compared to operating loss of $60.2 million in the prior year period. Current year operating income includes previously announced charges related to the closure of the Company's manufacturing facility in Thailand. Prior year operating income includes a previously announced $121 million non-cash charge for impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, primarily driven by global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a reversal of a portion of previously recognized restructuring charges. AOI was $81.2 million for the first nine months of 2021 versus AOI of $84.9 million in the same period last year.

Net Income and EPS: On a GAAP basis, the Company recorded net income of $33.4 million in the first nine months of 2021, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to the first nine months of 2020 GAAP net loss of $91.5 million, or a loss of $1.56 per diluted share. Nine-month 2021 adjusted net income was $44.5 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, versus the first nine months of 2020 adjusted net income of $51.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the first nine months of 2021, adjusted EBITDA was $116.6 million. This compares with adjusted EBITDA of $108.5 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Cash and Debt: The Company had cash on hand of $92.8 million and total debt of $525 million at the end of the third quarter, compared to $103.1 million of cash and $577 million of total debt at the end of fiscal year 2020.

Third Quarter Segment Results

At the beginning of 2021, the Company expanded its financial reporting into two operating and reportable segments: 1) Americas ("AMS") and 2) Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (collectively "EAAA"). The realignment solely impacts the Company's segment reporting and there is no change to previously reported consolidated results. Segment AOI includes allocations of corporate SG&A expenses.

AMS Results:

Q3 2021 net sales of $176.8 million , up 23.7% versus $142.9 million in the prior year period primarily due to the recovering commercial market.

Q3 2021 orders were up 34% compared to the prior year period.

Q3 2021 operating income was $21.7 million compared to $14.9 million in the prior year period.

Q3 2021 AOI was $21.6 million versus AOI of $20.3 million in the prior year period.

EAAA Results:

Q3 2021 net sales of $135.9 million , up 0.1% versus $135.8 million in the prior year period.

Currency fluctuations had an approximately $1.9 million positive impact on Q3 2021 sales as compared to Q3 2020 sales due to strengthening of the Euro, British pound sterling, Chinese Renminbi and Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar.

Q3 2021 orders were up 12% compared to the prior year period.

Q3 2021 operating income of $3.1 million compared to $1.0 million in the prior year period.

Q3 2021 AOI was $8.6 million versus AOI of $7.8 million in the prior year period.

First Nine Months Segment Results

AMS Results:

Net sales for the first nine months of 2021 were $460.4 million , up 1.8% versus $452.2 million in the prior year period. The prior year period included 40 weeks of net sales, and a strong pre-pandemic first quarter, versus the current year period that includes 39 weeks of net sales and a recovering commercial market.

Operating income for the first nine months of 2021 was $54.4 million compared to $52.1 million in the prior year period.

AOI for the first nine months of 2021 was $54.6 million versus AOI of $67.8 million in the prior year period.

EAAA Results:

Net sales for the first nine months of 2021 were $400.4 million , up 7.0% versus $374.1 million in the prior year period primarily due to favorable currency fluctuations. The prior year period included 40 weeks of net sales, and the current year period includes 39 weeks.

Currency fluctuations had an approximately $25.6 million positive impact on net sales in the first nine months of 2021 as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the strengthening of the Euro, British pound sterling, Chinese Renminbi and Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar.

Operating income for the first nine months of 2021 was $16.4 million compared to an operating loss of $112.4 million in the prior year period. The nine-month period of 2020 includes a non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge of $118.6 million .

AOI for the first nine months of 2021 was $26.6 million versus AOI of $17.2 million in the prior year period.

Outlook

There continues to be an impact on the global economy due to COVID-19, and a significant, continuing level of disruption in the global supply chain. As the Company continues to monitor this situation, it is anticipating:

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $320 million to $330 million .

Adjusted gross profit percentage in the fourth quarter of 2021 of approximately 35.5% to 36.5%.

Adjusted SG&A expense for the full year of 2021 of approximately $315 million to $319 million .

Interest & Other expense for the full year of 2021 of approximately $28 million .

An adjusted effective tax rate for the full year of 2021 of approximately 26%.

Capital expenditures of approximately $30 million for full year of 2021.

Fully diluted share count at the end of the third quarter of 2021 was 59.1 million shares.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Interface provides adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income ("AOI"), adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted SG&A expenses, organic sales and organic sales growth, net debt, and adjusted EBITDA as additional information regarding its operating results in this press release. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with – or alternatives to – GAAP measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, and AOI exclude nora purchase accounting amortization, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, changes in equity award forfeiture accounting, restructuring charges, asset impairment, and severance and other charges. AOI also excludes an SEC settlement fine. Adjusted EPS and adjusted net income also exclude the loss associated with a warehouse fire and loss on the discontinuance of interest rate swaps. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin exclude nora purchase accounting amortization. Adjusted SG&A expenses exclude changes in equity award forfeiture accounting, asset impairment, severance, an SEC settlement fine and other charges. Organic sales and organic sales growth exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Net debt is total debt less cash on hand. Adjusted EBITDA is GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation amortization, goodwill and intangible asset impairment, restructuring charges, asset impairment, severance and other charges, nora purchase accounting amortization, an SEC settlement fine, and the loss associated with a warehouse fire. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, which explains why Interface believes presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors, as well as any additional material purposes for which Interface uses these non-GAAP measures.

Consolidated Condensed Statements

of Operations Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) 10/3/2021

10/4/2020

10/3/2021

10/4/2020















Net Sales $ 312,707



$ 278,642



$ 860,752



$ 826,315

Cost of Sales 206,382



176,480



549,397



512,548

Gross Profit 106,325



102,162



311,355



313,767

Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 77,735



88,161



236,867



255,902

Restructuring Charges 3,813



(1,881)



3,621



(3,156)

Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment

Charge —



—



—



121,258

Operating Income (Loss) 24,777



15,882



70,867



(60,237)

Interest Expense 7,727



5,426



22,272



16,021

Other Expense 887



2,921



2,219



9,551

Income (Loss) Before Taxes 16,163



7,535



46,376



(85,809)

Income Tax Expense 5,204



1,622



12,968



5,736

Net Income (Loss) $ 10,959



$ 5,913



$ 33,408



$ (91,545)

















Earnings (Loss) Per Share – Basic $ 0.19



$ 0.10



$ 0.57



$ (1.56)

















Earnings (Loss) Per Share – Diluted $ 0.19



$ 0.10



$ 0.57



$ (1.56)

















Common Shares Outstanding – Basic 59,057



58,592



58,942



58,507

Common Shares Outstanding – Diluted 59,057



58,592



58,942



58,507



















Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets





(In thousands) 10/3/2021

1/3/2021 Assets





Cash $ 92,809



$ 103,053

Accounts Receivable 153,239



139,869

Inventory 256,652



228,725

Other Current Assets 33,011



23,747

Total Current Assets 535,711



495,394

Property, Plant & Equipment 333,663



359,036

Operating Lease Right-of Use Asset 93,999



98,013

Goodwill and Intangible Assets 230,928



253,536

Other Assets 94,941



100,032

Total Assets $ 1,289,242



$ 1,306,011









Liabilities





Accounts Payable $ 72,517



$ 58,687

Accrued Liabilities 132,212



105,739

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 15,040



13,555

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 15,067



15,319

Total Current Liabilities 234,836



193,300

Long-Term Debt 509,912



561,251

Operating Lease Liabilities 80,741



86,468

Other Long-Term Liabilities 126,976



138,454

Total Liabilities 952,465



979,473

Shareholders' Equity 336,777



326,538

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,289,242



$ 1,306,011



Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands)

10/3/2021

10/4/2020

10/3/2021

10/4/2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Cash Provided

by Operating Activities:















Net Income/(Loss)

$ 10,959



$ 5,913



$ 33,408



$ (91,545)

Depreciation and Amortization

11,417



11,732



35,087



33,480

Stock Compensation Amortization/(Benefit)

1,678



800



4,150



(1,416)

Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment Charge

—



—



—



121,258

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

1,407



1,399



4,269



4,030

Deferred Income Taxes and Other Non-Cash Items

1,507



(3,074)



2,564



(20,438)

Change in Working Capital















Accounts Receivable

(8,245)



9,912



(17,061)



47,572

Inventories

(2,375)



21,995



(36,230)



13,203

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

7,808



7,814



(7,022)



8,819

Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

4,782



8,350



44,891



(17,695)

Cash Provided by Operating Activities

28,938



64,841



64,056



97,268

INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Capital Expenditures

(5,294)



(11,219)



(17,406)



(46,884)

Other

—



(154)



—



(183)

Cash Used in Investing Activities

(5,294)



(11,373)

(17,406)



(47,067)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Repayments of long-term debt

(49,487)



(66,243)



(106,283)



(114,022)

Borrowing of long-term debt

19,000



23,000



57,000



93,000

Tax Withholding Payments for Share-Based Compensation

—



(17)



(193)



(1,505)

Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock

—



—



—



93

Debt issuance costs

—



(1,519)



(36)



(1,519)

Dividends Paid

(593)



(586)



(1,771)



(4,978)

Finance Lease Payments

(680)



(442)



(1,796)



(1,252)

Cash Used in Financing Activities

(31,760)



(45,807)

(53,079)



(30,183)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating, Investing and

Financing Activities

(8,116)



7,661



(6,429)



20,018

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

(1,447)



4,214



(3,815)



2,400

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS















Net Change During the Period

(9,563)



11,875



(10,244)



22,418

Balance at Beginning of Period

102,372



91,844



103,053



81,301

Balance at End of Period

$ 92,809



$ 103,719



$ 92,809



$ 103,719



Segment Results



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) 10/3/2021

10/4/2020

10/3/2021

10/4/2020 Net Sales













AMS $ 176,770



$ 142,858



$ 460,402



$ 452,171

EAAA 135,937



135,784



400,350



374,144

Consolidated Net Sales $ 312,707



$ 278,642



$ 860,752



$ 826,315

















Segment AOI













AMS $ 21,595



$ 20,279



$ 54,606



$ 67,771

EAAA 8,586



7,821



26,557



17,151

Consolidated AOI $ 30,181



$ 28,100



$ 81,163



$ 84,922

















* Note: Segment AOI includes allocation of corporate SG&A expenses

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except per share amounts)



Third Quarter

2021

Third Quarter

2020





First Nine

Months 2021

First Nine

Months 2020



Net Sales as Reported

(GAAP) $ 312.7



$ 278.6







$ 860.8



$ 826.3





Impact of Changes in

Currency (2.5)



—







(27.5)



—





Organic Sales * $ 310.2



$ 278.6







$ 833.2



$ 826.3







































Third Quarter 2021

Third Quarter 2020







Adjustments











Adjustments





Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income Diluted

EPS

Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income Diluted

EPS GAAP As Reported $ 106.3

$ 77.7

$ 24.8





$ 11.0

$ 0.19



$ 102.2

$ 88.2

$ 15.9





$ 5.9

$ 0.10

Non-GAAP Adjustments





























Purchase Accounting

Amortization 1.4

—

1.4

1.4

(0.4)

1.0

0.02



1.4

—

1.4

1.4

(0.4)

1.0

0.02

Restructuring, Asset

Impairment, Severance

and Other Charges —

(0.2)

4.0

4.0

(0.5)

3.5

0.06



—

(7.7)

5.8

5.8

(1.2)

4.6

0.08

SEC Fine —

—

—

—

—

—

—



—

(5.0)

5.0

5.0

—

5.0

0.09

Loss on Discontinuance

of Interest Rate Swaps —

—

—

1.8

(0.4)

1.4

0.02



—

—

—

—

—

—

—

Adjustments Subtotal * 1.4

(0.2)

5.4

7.3

(1.3)

5.9

0.10



1.4

(12.7)

12.2

12.2

(1.6)

10.6

0.18

Adjusted (non-GAAP) * $ 107.7

$ 77.5

$ 30.2





$ 16.9

$ 0.29



$ 103.6

$ 75.5

$ 28.1





$ 16.5

$ 0.28

































* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components



















First Nine Months 2021

First Nine Months 2020







Adjustments











Adjustments





Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net Income Diluted

EPS

Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income

/(Loss) Diluted

EPS GAAP As Reported $ 311.4

$ 236.9

$ 70.9





$ 33.4

$ 0.57



$ 313.8

$ 255.9

$ (60.2)





$ (91.5)

$ (1.56)

Non-GAAP Adjustments





























Purchase Accounting

Amortization 4.3

—

4.3

4.3

(1.2)

3.0

0.05



4.0

—

4.0

4.0

(1.2)

2.8

0.05

Goodwill and Intangible

Asset Impairment —

—

—

—

—

—

—



—

—

121.3

121.3

(1.5)

119.8

2.05

Restructuring, Asset

Impairment, Severance

and Other Charges —

(2.4)

6.0

6.0

(0.9)

5.1

0.09



—

(16.6)

13.5

13.5

(2.7)

10.8

0.18

Change in Equity Award

Forfeiture Accounting —

—

—

—

—

—

—



—

(1.4)

1.4

1.4

(0.3)

1.1

0.02

Warehouse Fire Loss —

—

—

(0.2)

—

(0.1)

—



—

—

—

4.2

(1.0)

3.2

0.05

SEC Fine —

—

—

—

—

—

—



—

(5.0)

5.0

5.0

—

5.0

0.09

Loss on Discontinuance

of Interest Rate Swaps —

—

—

4.0

(0.9)

3.0

0.05



—

—

—

—

—

—

—

Adjustments Subtotal * 4.3

(2.4)

10.3

14.1

(3.0)

11.0

0.19



4.0

(23.0)

145.2

149.3

(6.6)

142.7

2.44

Adjusted (non-GAAP) * $ 315.6

$ 234.5

$ 81.2





$ 44.5

$ 0.75



$ 317.8

$ 232.9

$ 84.9





$ 51.2

$ 0.88

































* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income ("AOI") (In millions)



Third Quarter 2021

First nine Months 2021

First Nine Months 2020

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated *

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated *

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated * GAAP Operating Income / (Loss) $ 21.7

$ 3.1

$ 24.8



$ 54.4

$ 16.4

$ 70.9



$ 52.1

$ (112.4)

$ (60.2)

Non-GAAP Adjustments





















Purchase Accounting Amortization —

1.4

1.4



—

4.3

4.3



—

4.0

4.0

Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment

Charge —

—

—



—

—

—



2.7

118.6

121.3

Impact of Change in Equity Award Forfeiture

Accounting —

—

—



—

—

—



0.8

0.7

1.4

Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and

Other Charges (0.1)

4.1

4.0



0.2

5.9

6.0



9.5

4.0

13.5

SEC Fine —

—

—



—

—

—



2.7

2.3

5.0

Adjustments Subtotal * (0.1)

5.5

5.4



0.2

10.1

10.3



15.6

129.5

145.2

AOI * $ 21.6

$ 8.6

$ 30.2



$ 54.6

$ 26.6

$ 81.2



$ 67.8

$ 17.2

$ 84.9

























* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components







First Quarter 2020

Second Quarter 2020

Third Quarter 2020

Fourth Quarter 2020

Fiscal Year 2020

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated *

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated *

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated *

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated *

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated * GAAP Operating Income $ 20.1

$ (113.6)

$ (93.5)



$ 17.2

$ 0.2

$ 17.4



$ 14.9

$ 1.0

$ 15.9



$ 21.1

$ (0.2)

$ 20.9



$ 73.3

$ (112.6)

$ (39.3)

Non-GAAP Adjustments





































Purchase Accounting Amortization —

1.3

1.3



—

1.3

1.3



—

1.4

1.4



—

1.4

1.4



—

5.5

5.5

Goodwill and Intangible Asset

Impairment Charge 2.7

118.6

121.3



—

—

—



—

—

—



—

—

—



2.7

118.6

121.3

Impact of Change in Equity Award

Forfeiture Accounting 0.8

0.7

1.4



—

—

—



—

—

—



—

—

—



0.8

0.7

1.4

Restructuring, Asset Impairment,

Severance and Other Charges —

(1.1)

(1.1)



6.8

2.0

8.8



2.7

3.1

5.8



0.2

3.0

3.2



9.7

6.9

16.7

SEC Fine —

—

—



—

—

—



2.7

2.3

5.0



—

—

—



2.7

2.3

5.0

Adjustments Subtotal * 3.5

119.4

122.9



6.8

3.3

10.1



5.4

6.8

12.2



0.2

4.4

4.6



15.9

133.9

149.8

AOI * $ 23.6

$ 5.8

$ 29.4



$ 23.9

$ 3.5

$ 27.5



$ 20.3

$ 7.8

$ 28.1



$ 21.3

$ 4.2

$ 25.6



$ 89.1

$ 21.4

$ 110.5









































* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components











Third Quarter

2021

Third Quarter

2020

First Nine

Months 2021

First Nine

Months 2020

Fiscal Year

2020

Net Income (Loss) as Reported (GAAP) $ 11.0



$ 5.9



$ 33.4



$ (91.5)



$ (71.9)



Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 5.2



1.6



13.0



5.7



(7.5)



Interest Expense (including debt issuance cost

amortization) 7.7



5.4



22.3



16.0



29.2



Depreciation and Amortization (excluding debt

issuance cost amortization) 11.0



10.9



33.7



31.8



43.8



Stock Compensation Amortization (Benefit) 1.7



0.8



4.2



(1.4)



(0.5)



Purchase Accounting Amortization 1.4



1.4



4.3



4.0



5.5



Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment —



—



—



121.3



121.3



Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and

Other Charges 4.0



5.8



6.0



13.5



16.7



Warehouse Fire Loss —



—



(0.2)



4.2



4.2



SEC Fine —



5.0



—



5.0



5.0



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization (AEBITDA)* $ 42.0



$ 36.9



$ 116.6



$ 108.5



$ 145.7

















































As of 10/3/21

















Total Debt $ 525.0



















Total Cash on Hand (92.8)



















Total Debt, Net of Cash on Hand (Net Debt) $ 432.2

































































10/3/2021

















Total Debt / LTM Net Income (Loss) 9.9x

















Net Debt / LTM AEBITDA 2.8x





























































Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components * Historical AEBITDA figures have been updated to reflect a change in depreciation and amortization values used to calculate AEBITDA.

The impacts of changes in foreign currency presented in the tables are calculated based on applying the prior year period's average foreign currency exchange rates to the current year period.

The Company believes that the above non-GAAP performance measures, which management uses in managing and evaluating the Company's business, may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful basis for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. However, these non–GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Tax effects identified above (when applicable) are calculated using the statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charge or income occurred.

