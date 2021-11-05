Leader in COVID Testing Launches Compliance Solution to Help Employers Meet OSHA Mandate Vault Health announces new product to take the burden off businesses with vaccination verification and weekly testing

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault Health, Inc. today announced the release of its COVID Compliance Solution, a new turnkey product offering for employers navigating the newly released rules around workplace testing. On November 4, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rolled out the new guidelines, consistent with President Biden's goal of expanding the percentage of the American workforce that is vaccinated and curbing the worst of the pandemic. Under the new guidelines, employers with staff of more than 100 people are now required to test certain unvaccinated workers on a weekly basis. Vault's COVID Compliance Solution offers a HIPAA-compliant way to track employee vaccination status; ship, supervise the completion of, and quickly return test kits; and monitor the compliance status of each employee.

Vault Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vault Health)

"Running a business during the pandemic hasn't been easy, and this new federal mandate presents a huge logistical challenge for every HR and occupational health department," said Jason Feldman, Co-Founder and CEO of Vault Health. "Keeping your workforce safe and compliant has never been more important. Vault's COVID Compliance Solution takes the burden off employers, creating an auditable record, and easily enabling compliance under the OSHA rules."

A simple, turnkey solution



The COVID Compliance Solution is a full-service, robust, and intuitive product that handles all aspects of complying with the federal mandate. It begins by collecting and retaining the vaccination status of each employee. For those employees who are unvaccinated, the platform automatically ships weekly COVID-19 tests right to their home or place of employment. New employees can easily be added by HR in the clean, intuitive interface and employees can self-enter updates to their vaccination status. Employers can monitor real-time vaccination and testing data, providing them visibility on employees' ongoing testing compliance.

"No one wants to fight with their employees about vaccinations. Vault's COVID Compliance Solution makes the hard work of compliance easy for employers," continued Feldman. "Through an easy-to-use dashboard, employers also have real-time data at their fingertips, including vaccination and testing status."

As part of Vault's COVID Compliance Solution, most unvaccinated workers will have PCR saliva tests mailed to their homes each week. The tests can be performed at home, supervised over Zoom by a Vault clinician. Employees simply spit into a tube and drop the test in a prepaid UPS envelope, with digital results available within 24-48 hours of arriving at a lab. Feldman says a PCR test is ideal for employers, although Vault offers other point of care options allowable under OSHA's rules to meet the needs of every workforce.

"Businesses would be ill-advised to tell workers they're on their own to figure out weekly testing. They need to be able to operate a system that demonstrates for OSHA which employees tested in a given week, with what result, and have the evidence that it was in fact the person you think it is who tested. Our product provides all of those things."

A proven leader in COVID-19 testing

Vault Health is an established leader in the fight against the COVID pandemic. It brought to market the first FDA-authorized at-home PCR saliva test. To date, it has sold more than 10 million COVID tests nationwide and administered roughly half a million COVID vaccines. It is an established, trusted partner to more than 3,000 enterprise, government, public health, and education clients.

Vault's partners include 12 states, 46 of the Fortune 500 companies, and some of the nation's largest higher education institutions.

"Millions have trusted us for their testing needs," continued Feldman. "We know what works and how to work hand-in-hand with any organization to best meet their needs."

Organizations can send an email to partnerships@vaulthealth.com to start the process and get more information.

For consumers, they can order Vault's saliva PCR kit to easily and quickly test for COVID from the comfort of their homes, supervised via Zoom. To buy a test, click here.

About Vault

Vault Health has been a trusted leader in the fight against COVID-19. The telehealth company brought the first FDA-authorized at-home PCR test to market, and since then has delivered more than 10 million COVID-19 tests to consumers, employers, public health agencies, and school systems. Vault accelerates better health outcomes through faster diagnosis, innovative clinical research, and digital-first care delivery. Vault delivers care to patients on their terms, virtually or physically, by leveraging its national clinician network and data-driven tech platform to power its offerings, including Clinical Logistics, Clinical Research, and Clinical Care. Learn more at https://learn.vaulthealth.com/covid-corporate/ .

