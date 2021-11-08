Fourteen up-and-coming entrepreneurs are ready to pitch their startups to the greater investor community after completing the Batchery's "Deep Dive" instructional program.

The Batchery's 13th Demo Day Showcases 14 Promising Startups Fourteen up-and-coming entrepreneurs are ready to pitch their startups to the greater investor community after completing the Batchery's "Deep Dive" instructional program.

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Batchery, a renowned Berkeley-based global accelerator, is excited to announce its 13th Demo Day. The November 17th event will feature fourteen seed-stage startups that have graduated from the Batchery's Deep Dive program.

Batchery Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Batchery)

Each founder has completed the Batchery's "Deep Dive" course, which includes high-touch mentorship from the Batchery's Investor Advisor community, foundational classes focusing on all aspects of "Startup 101," and a rotation of subject-specific roundtables and service partnerships.

On November 17th, each entrepreneur will pitch their vision and mission to the Batchery's internal angel group and to the many accredited investors who subscribe to Batchery events.

Now in its 6th year, the Batchery is a virtual accelerator that aggregates the experience and background of more than 35 investors, operators, and entrepreneurs and focuses them on a handful of startups each year. More than 150 companies have graduated from Batchery programs. The Batchery pools investments in the most promising startups and is partnered with IA Seed Ventures, a fund created by Batchery leaders to accelerate seed-stage startups emerging from the Batchery and the larger community.

"We are excited to introduce these impressive founders to the broader community after a year of so much change and progress for the Batchery community," said Andy Rutherford, one of the Batchery's Investor Advisors. "Each entrepreneur has grown enormously during their time with us, and we believe all of them have a promising future."

Meet Batch 13:

24HourTruckFix - Dispatch and automation software for the transportation industry - Dispatch and automation software for the transportation industry

Clusiv - E-learning platform built for and by the blind and visually impaired - E-learning platform built for and by the blind and visually impaired

CounselHero - Intelligent, automated career counselors for students - Intelligent, automated career counselors for students

Cur8able - Disability fashion styling platform - Disability fashion styling platform

FilterHealth - Automated air filter management system with IoT - Automated air filter management system with IoT

keepwith - Networking advice and education - Networking advice and education

BUDDY - AI digital health app for seniors and their caregivers - AI digital health app for seniors and their caregivers

Mantis Robotics - Fenceless robots for manufacturing and warehouse automation - Fenceless robots for manufacturing and warehouse automation

NFT FM - Full-length music NFTs that supports artists directly - Full-length music NFTs that supports artists directly

Overcome the Barrier - Spanish language educational software and platform - Spanish language educational software and platform

QuantumCamp - Educational software to bring advanced math and science to K-12 - Educational software to bring advanced math and science to K-12

SteamChain - B2B payments for companies conducting international commerce - B2B payments for companies conducting international commerce

Windscape ai - Smart control for wind turbines with AI and sensors - Smart control for wind turbines with AI and sensors

Zelite - Integrated platform for real estate investors in a mobile app - Integrated platform for real estate investors in a mobile app

"Batch 13 shows us that we are doing something right, and we want to share their progress with the greater venture capital community," says Batchery Executive Director Peter Burghardt. "Our 13th Virtual Demo Day is an indispensable opportunity to build connections for our founders, and accelerate their growth even further."

Batch 13's Demo Day will be held virtually. If you are an Accredited Investor or affiliated to an investment group or fund, you can register to save your space for November 17 here .

About The Batchery:

The Batchery is a diverse community of more than 35 well-connected and experienced angel investors and business leaders. The group's unique approach to incubating startups brings deep expertise, a broad network and indispensable resources. The Batchery transforms startups into thriving businesses by providing advice, support and investment from ideation to exit. Visit their website here .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Batchery