Grant Thornton Australia Selects Introhive To Support Firm's Relationships, Improve Productivity

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading professional services firm, Grant Thornton, has selected the world's fastest-growing B2B revenue acceleration and relationship intelligence platform, Introhive, to support its firm's relationships, improve productivity, and accelerate its revenue in Australia.

Grant Thornton is one of the world's most recognizable advisory, assurance, and tax firms. In Australia, the firm has more than 1200 professionals across the country delivering the best in client service excellence.

The move to roll the Introhive platform out to more than 200 users comes following a 50-user pilot which delivered exceptional results for the firm. The primary challenge for Grant Thornton was to get the greatest ROI from their Salesforce investment through minimized administrative burden and better data quality, and the benefits were realized immediately across those users.

"Almost instantly, we cut administration time, expanded our subscriber base and uncovered unknown relationships. This led to more conversations, and more informed conversations, with clients, prospects and intermediaries," explained James Fielding, Head of Sales Enablement at Grant Thornton Australia. "The uncovering of unknown relationships resulted in greater collaboration and the avoidance of embarrassing disjointed engagement. By the end of our pilot, we saw real-world success and a healthy return on investment, meaning we could confidently make a greater investment."

Introhive is the world's leading revenue acceleration platform, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to support sales and business development teams through automation, improved data quality, and AI-powered insights to grow revenue and protect relationships.

"Enabling our customers to see faster return on investment and reroute time and energy into higher-value activities is just one of the ways we're delivering value to our customers," said Simon Steer-Jones, Business Development Director at Introhive. "Grant Thornton's success is a perfect example of our platform's key benefits on an organizational level. We're excited to see how they continue to innovate and drive success throughout the roll-out and beyond."

Since implementing the platform, Grant Thornton has taken advantage of pre-meeting research, newly surfaced relationships, and enjoyed dozens of hours of saved time through automation. The firm also realized fast adoption, thus increasing its return on investment as no time was lost between implementing the platform and getting users active and engaged.

"Adoption was not a challenge as functionality is either automated or takes place in Outlook, where our Partners are working," Fielding explained. "Prior to using Introhive, some of our processes were convoluted. This experience has reminded us that simple is best. If you can automate, automate, and don't be afraid to try something new."

The roll-out of Introhive is expected to be complete in early 2022.

About the Grant Thornton Australia

Grant Thornton is a leading business adviser that helps dynamic organisations to unlock their potential for growth. Our brand is respected globally, as one of the major global accounting organisations recognised by capital markets, regulators and international standards setting bodies.

We are constantly evolving and developing alongside our clients.

Grant Thornton Australia has more than 1,300 people working in offices in Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. We combine service breadth, depth of expertise and industry insight with an approachable "client first" mindset and a broad commercial perspective.

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing B2B sales intelligence and data quality management solution, with the single largest ERM deployment in the world with customer PricewaterhouseCoopers. The AI-powered SaaS platform enables organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive has been recognized by global and national excellence awards and has grown to more than 200 employees across 10 global offices. Learn more at www.introhive.ai.

