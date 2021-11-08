OnPoint Surgical, a technology company pioneering Augmented Reality (AR) guidance for neurosurgical and orthopedic spinal procedures, today announced that its United States Patent No. 11,050,990, with title "Augmented reality guidance for spinal procedures using stereoscopic optical see-through head mounted displays with cameras and 3D scanners" was selected to be honored at the Boston Invented Here! ceremony on November 10, 2021.

OnPoint Surgical Receives Award for Newly Granted U.S. Patent regarding Augmented Reality Guidance for Spinal Surgery OnPoint Surgical, a technology company pioneering Augmented Reality (AR) guidance for neurosurgical and orthopedic spinal procedures, today announced that its United States Patent No. 11,050,990, with title "Augmented reality guidance for spinal procedures using stereoscopic optical see-through head mounted displays with cameras and 3D scanners" was selected to be honored at the Boston Invented Here! ceremony on November 10, 2021.

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Surgical is revolutionizing spinal surgery, including deformity correcting, minimally invasive and endoscopic spine procedures. Their Augmented Reality (AR) platform technology superimposes virtual surgical guides and virtual spinal implants onto the patient's physical spine, directly in the surgeon's visual field, using a novel see-through optical head-mounted display. The technology offers many clinical and intra-operative benefits paired with impressive accuracy, procedural efficiency and time savings. The OnPoint AR technology is applicable to manual surgery, and is also an enabler for the next generation of robotic systems, using optics instead of, or in conjunction with, haptics.

The Invented Here! Program celebrates New England innovators, their inventions, and the stories behind their innovations. With this program, the Boston Patent Law Association (BPLA) is transforming the nation's relationship with science and technology and providing educational opportunities that inform the public of these fascinating innovations. The 2021 Invented Here! ceremony is particularly notable given the participation of representatives of the United States Patent Office.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the third year in a row for our innovations in the area of Augmented Reality and surgical guidance," said Philipp Lang, MD, Founder and CEO of the OnPoint Companies. "Spinal procedures are technically complex requiring high spatial accuracy. Accurate execution of the surgery is paramount to achieving excellent outcomes for spinal patients. OnPoint Augmented Reality technology offers greatly improved hand-eye coordination for surgeons by directly displaying virtual surgical guides onto the patient's spine to improve accuracy and helps to quickly return patients to normal, everyday activities. The ability to display virtual spinal implants directly on the physical spine using augmented reality display prior to any irreversible surgical steps advances non-robotic, manual and robot guided surgery to an entirely new performance level, opening up the opportunity of improved clinical outcomes, less pain and faster recovery for millions of spinal patients."

About the OnPoint Family of Companies.

OnPoint Medical, OnPoint Surgical, OnPoint Knee, OnPoint Hip and OnPoint Sports are privately-held medical device companies pioneering Augmented Reality (AR) guidance for several procedures, including spinal surgery, knee replacement, hip replacement, arthroscopic, and robotic procedures. The companies have a Scientific Advisory Board from world-renowned institutions including Harvard Medical School, Stanford University, Weill Cornell Medical College, and other prominent institutions across the United States.

OnPoint technology is broadly applicable to all spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, arthroscopic, and other surgical procedures. OnPoint is expanding into multiple new applications and indications.

For more information visit www.onpointsurgical.com

OnPoint Surgical Receives Award for Newly Granted U.S. Patent related to Augmented Reality Guidance for Spinal Surgery

OnPoint Surgical, a technology company pioneering Augmented Reality (AR) guidance for neurosurgical and orthopedic spinal procedures, including manual and robotic spine surgery, today announced that its United States Patent No. 11,050,990, issued June 29, 2021, with title "Augmented reality guidance for spinal procedures using stereoscopic optical see-through head mounted displays with cameras and 3D scanners" was selected to be honored at the Boston Invented Here! ceremony on November 10, 2021.

OnPoint Surgical is revolutionizing spinal surgery, including deformity correcting, minimally invasive and endoscopic spine procedures, with an Augmented Reality (AR) platform technology that superimposes virtual surgical guides and virtual spinal implants onto the patient's physical spine, directly in the surgeon's visual field, using a novel see-through optical head-mounted display. The technology offers many unique clinical and intra-operative benefits paired with impressive accuracy, procedural efficiency and time savings. The OnPoint AR technology is not only applicable to manual surgery, but is also an enabler for the next generation of robotic systems, using optics instead of, or in conjunction with, haptics.

The purpose of the Invented Here! Program is to celebrate New England innovators, their inventions, and the stories behind their innovations. With this program, the Boston Patent Law Association (BPLA) is transforming the nation's relationship with science and technology and providing educational opportunities that inform the public of these fascinating innovations. The 2021 Invented Here! ceremony is a particularly notable event through the participation of representatives of the United States Patent Office.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the third year in a row for our innovations in the area of Augmented Reality and surgical guidance," said Philipp Lang, MD, Founder and CEO of the OnPoint Companies. "Spinal procedures are technically complex requiring high spatial accuracy. Accurate execution of the surgery is paramount to achieving excellent postoperative results for spinal patients. OnPoint Augmented Reality technology offers greatly improved hand-eye coordination for surgeons by directly displaying virtual surgical guides onto the patient's spine to improve accuracy and quickly return patients to normal, everyday activities. The ability to display virtual spinal implants directly on the physical spine using augmented reality display prior to any irreversible surgical steps advances non-robotic, manual and robot guided surgery to an entirely new performance level, opening up the opportunity of improved clinical outcomes, less pain and faster recovery for millions of spinal patients."

About the OnPoint Family of Companies.

OnPoint Medical, OnPoint Surgical, OnPoint Knee, OnPoint Hip and OnPoint Sports are privately-held medical device companies pioneering Augmented Reality (AR) guidance for several procedures, including spinal surgery, knee replacement, hip replacement, arthroscopic, and robotic procedures. The companies have a Scientific Advisory Board from world-renowned institutions including Harvard Medical School, Stanford University, Weill Cornell Medical College, and other prominent institutions across the United States.

OnPoint technology is broadly applicable to all spinal, neurosurgical, orthopedic, arthroscopic, and other surgical procedures. OnPoint is expanding into multiple new applications and indications.

For more information visit www.onpointsurgical.com

View original content:

SOURCE OnPoint Surgical, Inc.