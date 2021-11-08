Top Cardiologist Gregg W. Stone will lead Pulnovo Medical's Global Clinical Trial in Pulmonary Hypertension

NANJING, China, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 4th to November 6th, this year's American Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Conference (TCT2021) was officially held with on-site attendance in Orlando, Florida, and worldwide online attendance. It featured an unprecedented line-up of live cases from around the world, as well as bold, novel content structure that will showcase practical application of current and emerging techniques and technologies.

Founded by Dr. Martin Leon, the TCT conference, is the Cardiovascular Research Foundation's (CRF) annual scientific symposium and the world's foremost educational forum specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Debuting as a small gathering of 150 in 1988, TCT now attracts more than 10,000 attendees from over 100 countries.

For China's healthcare industry, this year's TCT conference is full of meaningful milestones. In the past, Chinese health professionals were used to witness, learn and understand global innovative technologies; this year, Pulnovo Medical would unveil current clinical evidence of pulmonary artery denervation therapeutic (PADN) at TCT2021 World Connect Studio, the FDA Breakthrough designated technology originated from China.

During the session, Dr. Gregg W. Stone, the chairman of TCT conference and the top cardiovascular expert, announced that he would be the global leading PI to initiate the global pulmonary hypertension clinical trial with a group of top European and American experts from the field. According to Dr. Stone, PADN global multi-center clinical trails will become a landmark study in the field. Pulnovo Medical is expected to complete all preparation work for the first patient enrollment by the end of 2022.

Gregg W. Stone, MD, senior faculty of medicine, cardiology, and population health science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has joined the Mount Sinai Health System as director of academic affairs for Mount Sinai Heart. He also serves as a professor of cardiology and population health sciences and policy at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Stone previously was director of cardiovascular research and education at New York–Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center's Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy.

Cynthia Chen,the Chairman and the Executive President of Pulnovo Medical, commented, "Over past years, pulmonary hypertension was seen as an incurable disease with extremely low cure rate and low patient awareness. We hope that by participating in TCT2021 this year, more people will get to learn and understand about the disease, and the latest developments in the field."

Pulmonary hypertension is a severe cardiovascular disease with poor prognosis, and there are few clinical treatment options available. The 5-year survival rate for group 1 pulmonary hypertension patients is only 57%, while group 2 pulmonary hypertension, with a much larger patient population and no targeted therapy available, is facing even worse prognosis. As a global pioneer in PADN technology, Pulnovo's product has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation for group 1, 2, and 4 pulmonary hypertension by FDA in February. Its NMPA registration clinical trial has also completed patient enrollment in June.

View original content:

SOURCE Pulnovo Medical