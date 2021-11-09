Boom Supersonic and IWC Schaffhausen Join Forces on Sustainable Business Practices Partnership Built on Shared Commitment to Innovation, Sustainability, and the Value of Time

DENVER and SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the company building the world's fastest and most sustainable supersonic airliner, and IWC Schaffhausen , the Swiss luxury watchmaker specializing in professional pilot's watches, today announced a partnership to advance sustainable business practices in both companies.

The collaboration between Boom and IWC is rooted in the power of time, which is integral to the products of both companies. As part of the partnership, IWC will sponsor the Boom Sustainable Travel Forum's inaugural event, which will take place in November.

"Boom is thrilled to be partnering with IWC on sustainability priorities," said Kathy Savitt, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Boom Supersonic. "As a pioneer in sustainable design and manufacturing, IWC has a great deal of insight to offer others across industries. With our shared passion for the value of time, we look forward to ongoing collaboration with IWC in helping build the future of sustainable business."

Both Boom and IWC are committed to driving sustainable manufacturing practices throughout the supply chains of their respective industries.

"Since we engineered our first pilot's watch in the 1930s, the passion for aviation runs like a common thread through the history of our brand. We have always worked with pioneers and supported them on their mission to conquer the skies. Driven by our shared commitment to engineering excellence and sustainability, we are proud to be joining forces with Boom Supersonic," explains Franziska Gsell, CMO of IWC Schaffhausen.

Following are a few examples of analogous commitments and cultural elements between Boom and IWC:

Time

IWC watches divide each day into 86,400 seconds for precision timekeeping. Boom aims to give time back to passengers with aircraft that fly at twice the speed of today's fastest commercial jets.

Materials

IWC pioneered the use of titanium, ceramics, and even paper-based straps in the watch industry. Boom is using a myriad of advanced materials for its commercial airliner, Overture, including thermally-stable, carbon-composite airframe components.

Manufacturing

Both companies have built sustainable processes into every step of the product lifecycle. These initiatives include IWC's reduction of the volume and weight of packaging materials and Boom's efforts to help ensure Overture can be recycled at the end of its useful life.

Overture, Boom's supersonic airliner, is expected to be the first long-haul commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon. The company recently announced that United placed an order for 15 Overture aircraft, and the airline has committed to fly Overture at net-zero carbon, including through the use of a new generation of 100% sustainable aviation fuels. Boom is aiming to roll out Overture in 2025, fly in 2026 and carry passengers by 2029.

IWC Schaffhausen was founded in 1868 by the American watchmaker Florentine Ariosto Jones. Combining traditional Swiss craftsmanship with modern industrial technology from his homeland, he established the first centralized watch production in Switzerland. Today, IWC specializes in ingenious and easy-to-use complications like chronographs and calendars. The company has also acquired unique expertise in the field of advanced materials.

About Boom

Boom Supersonic is redefining commercial air travel by bringing sustainable, supersonic flight to the skies. Boom's historic commercial airliner, Overture, is designed and committed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability. Overture will be net-zero carbon, capable of flying on 100% sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) at twice the speed of today's fastest passenger jets. Overture's order book, including purchases and options, stands at 70 aircraft, and Boom is working with the United States Air Force for government applications of Overture. XB-1, a demonstrator aircraft, rolled out in 2020, and its net-zero carbon flight test program is underway. The company is backed by world-class investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Prime Movers Lab, Emerson Collective and American Express Ventures. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com .

About IWC Schaffhausen

In 1868, the American watchmaker and entrepreneur Florentine Ariosto Jones travelled from Boston to Switzerland and founded the 'International Watch Company' in Schaffhausen. His visionary dream was to combine advanced American manufacturing methods with the craftsmanship of Swiss watchmakers to make the best pocket watches of his time. In doing so, he not only laid the foundation for IWC's unique engineering approach but also established the centralised production of mechanical watches in Switzerland.

Over its 150-year history, IWC Schaffhausen has developed a reputation for creating functional complications, especially chronographs and calendars, which are ingenious, robust, and easy for customers to use. A pioneer in the use of titanium and ceramics, IWC today specialises in highly engineered technical watch cases manufactured from advanced materials, such as titanium-aluminide and Ceratanium®. Preferring the principle of "form follows function" over decoration, the Swiss watch manufacturer's timeless creations embody their owner's dreams and ambitions as they journey through life.

IWC sources materials responsibly and takes action to minimise its impact on the environment, creating intrinsically sustainable timepieces that are built to last for generations. The company prides itself in training its own future watchmakers and engineers, as well as offering an excellent working environment for all employees. IWC also partners with organisations that work globally to support children and young people.

