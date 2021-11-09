CURE International completes 300,000 surgeries despite pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While COVID-19 upended business-as-usual across the globe, CURE International's free pediatric hospitals remained operational, allowing them to announce today the completion of 300,000 life-changing surgeries in some of the poorest countries in the world. CURE's decision to remain fully operational during the pandemic provided hope and healing to thousands of suffering children and their families during this uncertain time.

"This major achievement is the result of millions of hours of hard work, thousands of selfless staff and volunteers, dozens of partner organizations, and each individual donor trusting us to make a difference," said Justin Narducci, President and CEO of CURE International.

Founded in 1996, CURE International provides free care for children suffering with treatable disabilities at its eight hospitals across Africa and the Philippines. Every month, CURE International completes more than 1,000 pediatric surgical procedures. The Christian organization also provides spiritual and emotional care for patients and family members as they navigate treatment and the stigmas associated with disability.

"For 25 years, our mission to heal the sick and proclaim the kingdom of God has been unwavering," said Narducci. "We look forward to the day that we can celebrate 1,000,000 life-changing surgeries that empower some of the most vulnerable children in the world."

About CURE International

CURE International is a Christian nonprofit organization operating a global network of eight children's hospitals that offer free surgical interventions for children living with treatable disabilities. CURE hospitals provide life-changing care for children suffering from conditions such as cleft lip/palate, neglected clubfoot, bowed legs, burn contractures, spina bifida, brain tumors, and hydrocephalus. In addition to world-class clinical service, CURE ministers to the emotional and spiritual needs of patients and their communities. Since its inception in 1996, CURE has completed more than 5 million patient visits and 300,000 life-changing surgeries. For more information, visit https://cure.org/ .

