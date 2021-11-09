Data Dynamics Won Cloud Project of the Year Category at DCS Awards 2021

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Dynamics , the leader in Unified Unstructured Data Management, announced today it won the "Cloud Project of the Year" category by DCS Awards 2021. The 2021 Data Centre Solutions Awards took place on October 28th at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge.

The DCS awards are designed to reward the product designers, manufacturers, suppliers, and providers operating in the data center arena. The Awards recognize the achievements of the vendors and their business partners alike and this year encompass a wider range of both facilities and information technology award categories designed to address all of the main areas of the datacenter market in Europe.

Data Dynamics submitted their entry for the "Cloud Project of the Year" category, showcasing the value their Software Platform brought in helping a Fortune 25 Enterprise Customer meet their challenge in identifying and moving large workloads, consisting of hundreds of millions of files, to a public cloud provider in a risk mitigated and timely manner. Piyush Mehta, Founder, and CEO of Data Dynamics said, "We are honored to be recognized by the DCS Awards 2021 for the Cloud Project of the Year. Our 'customer first' mantra has allowed us to help enterprises globally accelerate their digital journeys whilst ensuring compliance and data security in a hybrid cloud. Extremely proud of our entire Data Dynamics Family! "

About Data Dynamics

Data Dynamics is a leader in managing unstructured data via its Unified Unstructured Data Management Platform providing Data Analytics, Mobility, Security, and Compliance. The insight, intelligence, and automation leveraging the Platform drive risk mitigation, enhanced data security, and storage optimization all from a single Platform.

Proven in over 25% of the Fortune 100, the Data Dynamics Platform can scale to meet the requirements of global enterprise workloads. Leveraging a single Software Platform, enterprise customers no longer need to deploy individual point solutions nor have siloed views of their data. The Platform enables the adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, builds higher quality SLAs, and improves business process modernization. Please visit: https://www.datadynamicsinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

