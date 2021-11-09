Healthcare Services Entrepreneur Chronicles Journey to Acceptance and Prosperity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bald Bearded Boss: Manifesting Who You're Meant To Be by MediCopy founder and CEO Elliott Noble-Holt is available on Amazon today. The book is published with Advantage Media Group.

Elliott Noble-Holt Releases “Bald Bearded Boss” with Advantage|ForbesBooks

A tale of two life stories, Bald Bearded Boss weaves together threads of Noble-Holt's happy childhood, traumatic adolescence, and eventual emergence as a self-possessed adult with the origins and growth of his company, MediCopy—today valued at over $50 million.

"These dual journeys of my life took parallel courses and were intertwined," Noble-Holt explained. "Personal struggles overlapped with business challenges. Personal triumphs came with the success of the business. In the end, I learned that my life and business goals aligned."

Having begun his own journey of self-discovery as a gay teen in Tennessee, Noble-Holt writes for those who find themselves on the margins, unsure of their future, and overwhelmed by the obstacles ahead. In Bald Bearded Boss, Noble-Holt is candid about his personal tragedies, hurdles, and revelations, but the thread uniting them is a message of hope. His book is meant to show that dreams of entrepreneurship or acceptance are within reach for all—regardless of upbringing, education, gender, race, or sexual orientation. Each chapter ends with a direct guide for readers to construct an actionable blueprint for a better future—the same methods that Noble-Holt still uses today.

About Elliott Noble-Holt

Elliott Noble-Holt was born, raised, and educated in Tennessee. As a teenager, he began interning in the medical records of the Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance. The job would eventually lead to his creation of MediCopy, a national health information management company. The multimillion dollar enterprise has been ranked as one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing mid-sized companies in the US for the past eight years.

Noble-Holt is an avid exercise buff and adventurous traveler. He is also a strong supporter of minority businesses, diversity and inclusion, and other local and national causes. His faith and personal relationship with God and the Universe help form the core of his life.

Noble-Holt lives in Nashville with his husband and their daughter.

About Advantage Media Group

Advantage|ForbesBooks is The Authority Marketing Company™. We help entrepreneurs, CEOs, professionals, and companies become the #1 authority in their field. Advantage|ForbesBooks helps leaders amplify their message with our turnkey book writing, book publishing, PR + media, podcast, and Authority Marketing solutions that position individuals and brands as the most sought-out experts. Advantage|ForbesBooks actively supports 2,000+ authority leaders in 47 U.S. states and 22 countries with two marquee publishing imprints, Advantage and ForbesBooks. Learn more at advantagefamily.com or authoritynow.com.

Media Contacts

Lauren Whittamore, Advantage|ForbesBooks, lwhittamore@forbesbooks.com

Elliott Noble-Holt, contact@baldbeardedboss.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advantage|ForbesBooks