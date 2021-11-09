Stride Rite Redefines Retail Experience in Atlanta

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Rite, a leader in children's footwear, is making their mark on retail with a first-ever, hands-on, pop-up experience in Atlanta, Georgia. Exclusively positioned at the Lenox Square Mall, the Stride Rite pop-up opened in September and was built to meet the needs of the brick and mortar shopper in the digital age.

Stride Rite Pop-Up located at the Lenox Square Mall.

Brian Strauss, Stride Rite's Marketplace & Customer Experience Manager is spearheading the launch and says, "Since Stride Rite's inception over 100 years ago, we have always aimed to stay on the cutting edge of innovation and technology to create valuable customer experiences. We are so excited to launch our first-ever pop-up, which allows shoppers to connect with our brand like never before."

The Stride Rite pop-up features an innovative digital fitting technology, dubbed the "Fit Zone by Stride Rite," where children can determine their size almost instantaneously. Also available at the shop, a custom "buy now" widget affixed to the bottom of each shoe which allows shoppers to purchase directly with their phone from striderite.com in a matter of seconds.

"The pop-up experience really brings Stride Rite to life!" Meg Forno, Stride Rite's Director of Marketing comments. "We're excited to engage with parents and kids to make this an easy fitting/shopping experience for both, and really educate our consumer on why growing with Stride Rite is so important for their child's foot health."



Visit the Stride Rite Kiosk at the Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta, 2nd floor, outside of Bloomingdale's.

About Stride Rite

Founded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite.

