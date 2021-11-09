Tutor.com Announces Partnership With StraighterLine: Collaboration Will Enhance Pathway to and Through College

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutor.com , one of the world's largest online tutoring services, announced that StraighterLine, a pioneering online higher education course provider, has selected Tutor.com to provide online tutoring services for the thousands of students StraighterLine serves each year.

Through the partnership, students gain 24/7 no-cost access to 1-to-1 expert tutoring and drop-off review services for StraighterLine courses. The goal: Help higher education students earn affordable college credits—and graduate from one of the 1,500+ colleges and universities that have accepted StraighterLine courses.

The synergy of the two companies' missions—Tutor.com helps students persist and graduate; StraighterLine ensures they can earn college degrees affordably—promises to broaden access to higher education. Tutor.com, which has delivered more than 21 million tutoring sessions in its 21 years, has been shown in independent efficacy studies to increase student pass and persistence rates. StraighterLine, a pioneer in non-traditional pathways to college credit since 2008, has been shown to help colleges increase yield and persistence while helping students lower the cost and risk of starting a degree.

"We have proven that higher education can be affordable for everyone," said Burck Smith, co-founder of StraighterLine and other education technology companies. "In partnering with Tutor.com, we want ensure that students have the resources they need to thrive in their courses so they can achieve their higher education goals."

Many of StraighterLine's partner colleges are also partners of Tutor.com. For instance, StraighterLine partner American Public University System has been a partner of Tutor.com for nearly a decade. The mutual collaboration streamlines academic support for students. One APUS student who recently utilized the service wrote in a post-session survey: "Other sites give answers. This service gives a solution for working through to the answer."

"We share an ethos with StraighterLine—we are both dedicated to meeting students where they are," said Sandi White, Senior Vice President, Institutional, Tutor.com. "At Tutor.com, we have built a resilient academic support model geared toward making higher education accessible for all students, and we are thrilled to partner with StraighterLine to deliver student-centered support."

The partnership also enables staff at StraighterLine to access real-time data and analytics through Tutor.com's Client Portal, a dashboard providing information about tutoring session activity. There, they can get actionable data to address curricular challenges and provide just-in-time support for students who need it—ensuring the momentum of the StraighterLine–Tutor.com student success cycle.

About StraighterLine

StraighterLine is a student success company and the category creator for providing scalable solutions to deliver affordable, effective and accelerated learning pathways to formal degree programs and widely recognized industry credentials. The StraighterLine platform supports over 40,000 new students a year, including directly through the straighterline.com website as well as through the company's growing network of university and employer relationships. Visit https://www.straighterline.com or https://partners.straighterline.com for more information.

About Tutor.com

Since its incorporation in 2000, Tutor.com has delivered more than 21 million one-to-one online tutoring and homework help sessions to students. The company's more than 3,000 vetted and qualified tutors provide learning assistance that is available 24/7 in a wide variety of subjects. The company's mission is to instill hope, advance equity, and catalyze achievement in schools and communities. Tutor.com powers tutoring and homework help programs for the U.S. Department of Defense, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Program, colleges and universities, K–12 school districts, state and local libraries, and companies offering employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, Tutor.com is an affiliate of The Princeton Review , an education services company not affiliated with Princeton University. Follow Tutor.com on Twitter @tutordotcom , Facebook @TutorDotCom , and LinkedIn @Tutor.com .

