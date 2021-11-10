Bedsure Helps Customers Stay Warm and Cozy with Affordable Early Black Friday Discounted Products

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As many experts predicted that the coming winter season will be unprecedentedly cold, it is more important than ever to prepare for appropriate layers of bedding products. To help families stay warm and cozy for winter, Bedsure has released a wide selection of winter products before Black Friday, so customers can prepare for the winter season at a lower cost. The Early Black Friday sale starts on the 8th of November and will end on the 21st of November.

During the Early Black Friday Sale, more than 100 winter products are being offered at a lower price at Bedsure's official store front, and they span across multiple categories, including blankets, comforters, duvet cover sets, mattress toppers, and more.

Among these offers, here are some of the featured products.

Bedsure Wearable Sherpa Blanket

Bedsure's Wearable Sherpa Blanket features a soft microfiber exterior and a warm and soft Sherpa fleece interior. A classic, two-toned design adds style, while a smooth-sliding zipper makes it easy to put on and take off.

This Bedsure blanket has achieved Amazon Choice status for being a product that is highly rate, currently available and well-priced.

As of November 8th, the Bedsure Wearable Sherpa Blanket has an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars for customer reviews. 84% of customer reviews are five-star reviews.

The most common customer feedback from global rankings has been for "softness", for being "giftable" and for "comfort."

Bedsure 3 Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper with Bamboo Charcoal

Bedsure's 3 Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper provides full-body ergonomic support and has been designed for people who struggle with getting comfortable or who have back problems.

As a new product, this Bedsure mattress topper has many features that support a deep sleep. This includes the ability to reverse this mattress topper to either its firm side or its soft side, depending on each particular sleeper's needs. The topper also includes three zones to provide full-body comfort: bamboo charcoal-infused foam helps absorb feet odors, standard foam provides support for the lower back and a green tea-infused foam at the head provides a slight, pleasant fragrance.

Bedsure Chunky Knit Blanket

Bedsure Chunky Knit Blanket features a bold big yarn and braided knot design. It is made from the 100% acrylic yarn that provides fade resistance after multiple washes.

The sophisticatedly semi-handmade Chunky Blanket adds a touch of elegance to any living space while receives extra durability.

The Bedsure Chunky Knit Blanket is also being versatilely loved by thousands of customers in the US. The bold design there of makes it a great decoration element, while the wool-like acrylic also makes it a warmth provider.

The Bedsure Chunky Knit Blanket is available in three colors, and is being discounted for up to 50% during the Early Black Friday Sales.

With Bedsure's Early Black Friday Sales, customers no longer have to wait until the end of November to take advantage of the deals on bedding products they need during a unprecedentedly cold winter. For those customers who have everything they need for the moment, Bedsure also plans to offer a wide selection of products for sale on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

About Bedsure

From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 15 million customers in the US, Canada, UK, Europe and Japan. Since its founding, Bedsure has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.

