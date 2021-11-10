Brazen Group Acquires Salesforce & Mulesoft Development Firm SaaSTech Solutions Private Limited

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazen Group, a Salesforce consulting partner, has completed its acquisition of SaaSTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a multinational consulting company that provides Salesforce implementation and development services for private companies, public agencies, and higher education clients. SaaStech Solutions joins Brazen Group's technology solutions team — the part of Brazen that leverages the strengths of Salesforce cloud platform technologies to drive digital transformations for customer organizations. SaaSTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has officially become Brazen Group Pvt. Ltd.

With a Global Delivery Center outside New Delhi, India, with 30+ employees who specialize in high-quality software development for Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and Mulesoft Implementations, from planning to execution through support. These solutions provide real-time information from sales and service operations, which helps companies react to changes in demand, supply, and customer satisfaction.

"SaaSTech Solutions adds expertise to Brazen Group that immediately reinforces our service offering and nurtures our growth heading into 2022 and beyond. Their team strengthens our ability to help clients use Salesforce solutions to efficiently sell and support with a 360-degree view of rapidly evolving customer demands," said Brendan Heyck, Founder & CEO of Brazen Group.

"We are passionate about transforming companies' technology into more flexible, automated, and data-driven parts of a holistic process. Becoming part of Brazen Group realizes the vision of our long-term strategic partnership and is a chance for our team to bring their skills to more clients and larger projects," said Meenu Kumari, CEO SaaSTech Solutions.

