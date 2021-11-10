CHRIS MURRAY to announce new book at NATIONAL PRESS CLUB

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHRIS MURRAY, FOUNDER, MURRAY FINANCIAL GROUP, is scheduled to appear at the National Press Club at 12:00 p.m. on November 17th in the Bloomberg Room. Murray, who is based in Frederick, MD, has been serving the Beltways as an independent financial professional for over 3-decades. He helps investors and business executives create wealth, investing and retirement strategies using a variety of investment and insurance products to custom suit their needs and objectives. He founded Murray Financial Group in 1995. Since 1997 he also has hosted and produced the award-winning "Your Financial Editor" radio program and podcast.

Chris will be sharing information about his new book, The Financial Protector, which helps sort through many financial considerations while addressing the need for creating a wealth and retirement strategy. In his book, Chris applies his wit and wisdom to many variables investors and retirees could face, while using humor and true-to-life stories walking readers through his approach to financial matters.

Murray Financial Group is dedicated to helping individuals, families and executives overcome the challenge of creating a steady financial foundation. Chris enjoys working hand-in-hand with clients to help them understand their financial goals and help them build clear paths to achieving them.

"I always look forward to opportunities to share information that may help people as they think about and prepare for their financial future," Murray said. "I encourage anyone who has an interest in topics related to wealth and retirement to read my new book." For more information or to RSVP to the National Press Club event please call 888.682.9876 or email chris@murrayfinancialgroup.com. If you plan to attend the National Press Club event you must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test no older then 72 hours.

About Murray Financial Group:

Chris uses his Financial Protector Process as a seven-step sequence to help prepare clients for wealth and retirement planning. Services are designed to help clients with the growth and preservation of assets, and also provide for the people they love and the causes they care about. For more information about Murray Financial Group, visit murrayfinancialgroup.com.

We are an independent financial services firm helping individuals create wealth and retirement strategies using a variety of [investment] and insurance products to custom suit their needs and objectives.

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. No investment strategy can guarantee a profit or protect against loss in periods of declining values. Any references to protection benefits or guaranteed/lifetime income streams refer only to fixed insurance products, not securities or investment products. Insurance and annuity product guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. We do not provide tax or legal advice. You are expressly advised to consult with a qualified attorney or tax professional to determine your legal or tax needs.

Investment advisory services offered through Murray Financial Group, Inc., a Registered Investment advisor.

