Introducing PÜL SmartCap: The Smart Water Bottle Cap That's Revolutionizing Hydration

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the intersection of health, wellness and technology, Hyduro Inc. is revolutionizing the smart hydration space with the launch of the PÜL SmartCap, a first-of-its-kind, mobile-connected smart cap that utilizes real-time fluid tracking, metric-based daily goals and intelligent reminders to optimize personal hydration. Powered by cutting-edge technology and science, the PÜL SmartCap provides users with data-driven insights into their health and the tools to achieve and maintain proper hydration.

PÜL SmartCap

Hydration plays a crucial role in optimizing brain function, heart health, metabolism and healthy aging. With more than half of the U.S. population functioning in a chronic state of underhydration, the PÜL SmartCap was created to promote better hydration habits and to fill the gap in accurate hydration data tracking technology. Connecting directly to users' iPhones through the PÜL App, users can dynamically manage their hydration goals through its proprietary technology that tracks the amount of fluid exiting the cap in real-time.

Key product and app features include:

Universal Fit: The PÜL SmartCap comes with a complimentary BPS + BPA-Free stainless-steel bottle, but also easily pairs with most standard wide-mouth bottles.

Anti-Microbial Material + Insulated Dual-Wall Construction : Built to maintain an ideal beverage temperature and prevent bacteria growth to ensure an optimal drinking experience.

SensorFlow ™ Technology: Proprietary technology that accurately measures hydration in real-time, based on the amount of liquid leaving the SmartCap, rather than overall weight.

Smart Reminders: Color-coded LED lights indicate hydration status updates.

Long-Lasting Power: Fully recharges within hours for weeks of operating power.

"The PÜL SmartCap is a modern approach to hydration that closes the gap between the user experience and real-time data tracking, unlike anything currently on the market," said Founder and Chief Product Officer Miles Bowles. "It's designed to provide a simple, smart and effective solution to help users create healthier habits in the long run that transcend beyond just hydration."

Built on a foundation of science and data-driven technology Hyduro Inc. appointed Stavros Kavouras, Ph.D., Joseph Wang, Ph.D. and Kathleen Whisman, M.D., to lead its Scientific Advisory Board, which will provide insight and ongoing guidance to the Hyduro Inc. leadership team. The board members, who bring collective experience in wearable data-tracking technology, hydration studies and holistic and family health, reinforce the brand's commitment to revolutionizing hydration through proven scientific research and technology. The PÜL SmartCap App will continuously be updated to reflect current industry research and recommendations to provide users with the best and most accurate experience to better their overall wellbeing.

"The addition of Dr. Kavouras, Dr. Wang, and Dr. Whisman to our Scientific Advisory Board will not only provide our team with great guidance but will ensure our products and technology are always reflecting the most up-to-date industry research and recommendations," said Founder and CEO Jock Thompson. "We are committed to providing our customers the most accurate and well-advised insight on how to better their health."

The PÜL SmartCap is now available for purchase at www.pulhydration.com and retails at $99.00. Users can download the PÜL App for free through the Apple App Store.

ABOUT HYDURO INC.

Hyduro Inc. combines leading science, technology, and design to create the perfect tools to help people optimize their hydration. The PÜL® App and The PÜL® SmartCap™ have been carefully designed with a specific algorithm in mind to quantify and report longitudinal hydration and real-time hydration status. Studies show proper hydration can improve many crucial health pillars. Visit pulhydration.com for the latest company news and connect with PÜL on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

