The MRG Group Adds New Venue in Brooklyn and Two Key Talent Buyers

TORONTO ON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The MRG Group is pleased to announce a new venue to its roster and two new key talent buyers who have joined the team.

The Atlantic in Brooklyn, NY becomes the seventh performance venue which is managed and / or booked by The MRG Group and second in the US after The Fremont Theatre in San Luis Obispo, California.

Located at 333 Atlantic Ave at the corner of Downtown Brooklyn, in Cobble Hill and a few blocks from Barclays' the 200 person capacity, The Atlantic is one of Brooklyn's finest stops for live music. The venue's sound system, designed and installed by Clair Global, is one of the best in the country and along with industry leading lighting and video wall provide the highest class production experience for fans and performers alike. The Atlantic Brooklyn is currently booking talent and is set to open in early 2022.

"This is a great opportunity for MRG to collaborate with The Atlantic's owner Patrick Watson on a programming strategy that provides an incredible space that can serve as a showcase room or a premium performance experience and is also part of the community's music scene with recurring programming," Jacob Smid, Managing Director, remarks. "We're excited to present this venue for our agent and manager partners as a place to develop their artists given that MRG believes firmly in the artist development as a core part of our business."

MRG Live is also excited to welcome two new talent buyers in Matt Williams and Joe Clark to the Toronto-based team.

Matt Williams' previous work includes programming at Royal Albert Hall in London, as part of the promoter team at Kilimanjaro Live and most recently he was an event producer at Serious Ltd. Over the years he has had the pleasure of working with some marquee projects including the London Jazz Festival and promoting acts such as Iggy Pop, Alt-J and Arctic Monkeys.

"I am thrilled to be joining the live team here at MRG in what is an exciting time in the company's history, and can't wait to create many more unforgettable experiences for our artists and audiences," Matt notes on joining MRG.

Joe Clark joins MRG after seven years representing acts as an agent at The Feldman Agency. He worked with and developed award-winning artists such as Daniel Caesar and Said The Whale and worked in all of the Canadian markets on behalf of countless representation and event clients. Joe's experience spans booking small clubs to amphitheaters and arenas.

"My previous experience working with MRG as an agent made this opportunity easy to accept. I'm excited to work with Jacob Smid, the MRG live team, our growing roster of venues and our domestic and international partners in delivering world class entertainment experiences to fans and audiences everywhere."

On the new hires at MRG, Smid says, "It was a great opportunity to add Joe Clark and Matt Williams to the team as talent buyers. They both bring a great amount of experience which is very complimentary to the existing MRG team and fit in tremendously with our goal of being the leading independent concert promoter."

The MRG Group continues to work on developing its network of venues, promoters and complementary assets both in Canada and the US. The company has seen its footprint grow both in terms of venues as well as lines of business during the pandemic; launching ticketing, insurance and travel businesses to capitalize on the changing nature of the experience business.

About MRG Live

MRG Live, a division of The MRG Group, is a leading independent concert and entertainment promotion company. Founded in 2008, marked by the reopening of the historic Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, Canada, The MRG Group, led by Matt Gibbons, has grown into one of the largest entertainment and hospitality companies in Canada. Owning and operating a total of 13 properties in North America, MRG's preeminent venues include Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, The Capital Ballroom in Victoria, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre and Adelaide Hall in Toronto, ON. MRG's mission is to create positive shareable experiences for all who come in contact with the venues and events. MRG Live developed as an amplification of its entertainment branch and has since established itself as an industry-leading promotion company producing over 1000 shows in 2019. With offices in Toronto, New York, Miami, Vancouver, Victoria, Montreal, MRG Live continues to expand in North America.

