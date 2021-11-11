INFiLED Impresses Pro AV Industry Visitors at InfoComm 2021 in Florida

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INFiLED, a global leader in LED displays, recently impressed visitors with its expanded presence at the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro AV industry, InfoComm 2021, which was held in Orlando, Florida, from October 27-29.

"We're having an excellent year in the Americas with our new office opening in Los Angeles and our new U.S. Team exhibiting at InfoComm with many of our quality Direct View LED (DVLED) products on display. As Gold Sponsors for several InfoComm 2021 elements, including the Digital Signage Conference and Pavilion, the Technology Innovation Stage, and the Tech Managers Reception, it was exciting to have such an expanded presence and to meet so many visitors who came to tour our awesome booth at InfoComm," said INFiLED VP of Sales, Grif Palmer.

INFiLED's home for the duration of InfoComm 2021, Booth 801, showcased many prominent DVLED products used by their clients with examples of their use in applications around the globe including three sizable DVLED videowalls comprised of their AR Plus, DB, DF, and WP products, as well as multiple other DVLED samples that were demonstrated during the show. A veteran of the industry, Mr. Palmer was a speaker at the Digital Signage Conferences, "Tips for Deciding Between Video Walls, LED & Projection" and "New Tech Lightning Round – Digital Signage," as well as participating in a Tech Managers Panel & Reception.

INFiLED's main focus is on Rental/Staging, Corporate, Retail, and Creative Digital Signage applications.

ABOUT INFiLED

INFiLED is a leading high-tech enterprise specialized in developing and manufacturing large format LED display solutions. INFiLED's product application range covers digital signage, transportation, sports, events, command & control, corporate branding and meetings, creative applications and much more. With installations in over 85 countries and over 178 patents, one of the highest numbers in the industry, INFiLED is striving to be a top brand of LED screen manufacturers to enlighten the world with a visual feast!



