Wienerschnitzel Combines Breakfast With Dessert To Create The Creamy, Delicious Apple Jacks Dipped Cone & Shake!

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wienerschnitzel is after your sentimental heart and tastebuds. To induce nostalgic memories of spending Saturday mornings watching cartoons in your PJs with a bowl full of cereal, the chain paired the distinctive flavor of Apple Jacks cereal with their delicious Tastee Freeze soft serve. The results: a tasty Dipped Cone and delectable Shake! These two wonderful desserts combine the creamy richness of soft serve with the terrific taste of Apple Jacks. It's like having breakfast for dessert!

The Apple Jacks Dipped Cone & Shake have arrived at Wienerschnitzel and they're cereal-sly delicious! Swing by and try them today.

"The Apple Jacks Dipped Cone and Shake brings back memories of drinking that last flavorful bit of cold milk after finishing a nice bowl of Apple Jacks," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "The flavor profile is truly special, and we're excited to share it with our guests."

To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, or to place a food order online visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand. To place a food order online, for pick up or delivery, please visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

