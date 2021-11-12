BAL Leads U.S. Corporate Immigration in Elite Lawdragon Rankings

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight BAL attorneys are named to the elite Lawdragon® ranking of corporate employment lawyers, leading all other corporate immigration firms.

Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP)

In the newly released 2022 Lawdragon rankings, which recognize only 500 of the nation's top employment attorneys, BAL is the most cited firm for immigration, representing 12% of the 65 ranked attorneys in corporate immigration. The BAL Partners singled out by Lawdragon are: David Berry, Rob Caballero, Jeremy Fudge, Frieda Garcia, Kortney Gibson, Lynden Melmed, and Carla Tarazi. Additionally, Jeff Appleman, emeritus, is inducted into the Immigration Hall of Fame.

During the unprecedented immigration conditions of recent years, BAL has achieved extraordinary victories for clients stuck all over the world, mobilizing clients' employees despite travel bans and visa delays, and helping some of the largest companies in the world navigate sudden work-from-home compliance issues for thousands of employees.

"Staying at the top of our game during these challenging times has required our entire team to show unprecedented effort," says BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "I'm proud of the eight attorneys Lawdragon recognized and the 1,200 BAL employees who enable us to lead the corporate immigration field and deliver exceptional service to our clients."

At a time when immigration challenges loomed large, on top of concerns over health, well-being and social justice, BAL's nontraditional law firm culture has attracted the best and brightest legal talent.

"We continue to attract top talent in record numbers, despite an extraordinarily challenging job market, because we are the place to be in the immigration field," says BAL's Chief Operating Officer Leslie Rohrbacker. BAL leads the entire legal industry in workplace diversity, ranking as the #1 Most Diverse Law Firm in America for two years running by The American Lawyer, #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot, and the #1 Law Firm for Women by the National Law Journal for the third year in a row. The firm leads the industry in both legal tech and client service, releasing a host of groundbreaking technology innovations and winning Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021.

"It has been remarkable to help lead our ever-growing teams through the immigration twists and turns of the past year," says Partner Frieda Garcia. "While we all hope for more seamless global mobility in 2022, the pandemic forced our teams to dig deep to utilize BAL's vast reservoirs of legal knowledge, creativity, and government insight to deliver results that other firms thought impossible. As always, these challenges brought out the best in us."

About BAL

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, is the Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law for 2019, ranks #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot (2020 and 2021), and the #1 Law Firm for Women according to the National Law Journal (2019, 2020 and 2021). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers®, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.bal.com

