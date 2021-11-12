Manulife completes Limited Recourse Capital Notes offering

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("MFC") has successfully completed its previously announced offering of $1.2 billion principal amount of 4.10% Limited Recourse Capital Notes Series 2 (Subordinated Indebtedness) (the "Notes").

In connection with the issuance of the Notes, MFC issued 1,200,000 Non-Cumulative Fixed Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 28 (the "Series 28 Shares") to be held by Computershare Trust Company of Canada as trustee of Manulife LRCN Limited Recourse Trust (the "Limited Recourse Trust"). In case of non-payment of interest on or principal of the Notes when due, the recourse of each noteholder will be limited to that holder's proportionate share of the Limited Recourse Trust's assets in respect of the Notes, which will consist of Series 28 Shares except in limited circumstances.

The Notes and the Series 28 Shares were issued under a prospectus supplement dated November 5, 2021 to MFC's existing short form base shelf prospectus. Details of the offering are set out in the prospectus supplement which is available on the SEDAR website for MFC at www.sedar.com. The offering was done on a best efforts agency basis by a syndicate co-led by RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities. The Notes were issued under a trust indenture dated November 12, 2021 between MFC and BNY Trust Company of Canada.

Neither the Notes nor the Series 28 Shares have been, nor will be, registered in the United States under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

