S&P Global and IHS Markit Merger Receives Conditional Clearance from the U.S. Department of Justice

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) announced today that they have reached a proposed agreement with the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that permits the companies to proceed with their $44 billion combination.

Consistent with the commitments both companies have made to obtain regulatory approval in other jurisdictions, the proposed agreement with the DOJ requires the companies to divest IHS Markit's Oil Price Information Services (OPIS), Coal, Metals and Mining (CMM), and PetroChem Wire (PCW) businesses. The companies previously announced an agreement to sell these businesses to News Corp. The proposed agreement with the DOJ, which remains subject to court approval, does not require the companies to make any additional divestitures.

Subject to the receipt of remaining regulatory approvals and satisfaction or waiver of specified closing conditions, S&P Global and IHS Markit continue to expect the merger to close in the first quarter of 2022.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

