2021 Green Berets at Golden Bear Charity Tournament, Presented by Hilton Grand Vacations, Raises Over $175,000

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Beret Foundation (GBF) is excited to announce the 2021 Green Berets at Golden Bear Charity Tournament, presented by Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV), raised over $175,000 in funds and in-kind benefits to support the Green Beret Foundation and its mission.

"We were thrilled at the amazing outcome of this year's Green Berets at Golden Bear, which featured 26 foursomes, Silver Star recipient Ryan Hendrickson and a demonstration from the Special Forces Association Jump Team. Events like this are critical to the success of our organization and our ability to support our five program pillars. We also want to extend our gratitude to all of our sponsors, particularly our Title Sponsor Hilton Grand Vacations, our Special Forces Sponsor Bank of America and local Green Beret Foundation ambassadors Ben Loper and John Paluska of HGV," said Brent Cooper, Executive Director of the Green Beret Foundation.

This year's tournament was held on Nov. 8, 2021, at the world-famous Jack Nicklaus designed Golden Bear Club in Keene's Pointe – home club of 2021 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama.

"We're honored to have contributed to a great cause in direct support of our special operations veterans," said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "We're thrilled to see such a strong turnout to this event, which generated significant support for a cause directly tied to the Veterans pillar of our corporate social responsibility program – HGV Serves."

About Green Beret Foundation

The Green Beret Foundation (GBF) provides all generations of Special Forces Soldiers and their families with emergent, immediate, and ongoing support. GBF assists over 5,000 Special Forces families each year. Since its inception, GBF has invested 84%, or 84 cents of every dollar, into its programs and services, which has totaled over $16 million that has directly supported the Regiment and its families. GBF is the only non-profit solely dedicated to supporting Green Berets and their families that has achieved a 4-Star Rating with Charity Navigator. Also, GBF is the sole Special Operations nonprofit organization that is accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs for the purpose of preparation, presentation, and prosecution of disability claims.

