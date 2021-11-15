IDenta Corp Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Shows Growth in the Online Market Sales into the US Market

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Detection Kits to identify Drugs and Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security Market and Consumer Market. Today, IDenta Corp reported its 2021 third quarter financial statement. The revenue was decreased compared to the same period of 2020 as a result of the freezing of several projects in different countries as a result of the COVID epidemic.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This quarter the company is showing lower results compared to the same period last year. The company fell into the category of new tax payments as a result of new laws by US President Trump and paid tax money for previous year, there was a significant drop in the exchange rate against other currencies in the world in which the company operates and several security force projects in various countries were frozen as a result of the COVID virus. The company has suffered and been hit by a wide range of these fronts but the company will come out stronger from this period. In addition, the company has launched a line of products for sale through an online platform in the US market which are starting to give a positive and future basis for the company's revenues."

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2021 compared to the Third Quarter of 2020:

Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $335,121 compared to revenues of $496,108 in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit decrease to $219,286 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to gross profit of $392,596 in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating profit decrease to $(12,177) in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $283,232 in the third quarter of 2020.

Net profit for the third quarter of 2021 was to $(45,792) compared to net profit of $282,232 in the third quarter of 2020. The company had to pay tax payments on the past because of new laws of the previous president that came into effect and in addition there was a significant erosion in the currency compared to other currencies in the world in which the company operates.

Cash and cash equivalents decrease to $399,905 for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $541,092 for the third quarter of 2020.

