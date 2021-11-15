Independent Group Announces Key New Hires

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Insurance Group, LLC ("Independent Group") announced today two new hires. Nancy Robertson has joined Independent Life Insurance Company as Vice President, Policy Administration, and Shannon Marconi has joined Independent Group as Assistant Vice President, Finance & Accounting.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nancy and Shannon to our growing team," said George Luecke, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Independent Group. "Their roles are crucial to the continued implementation of our strategic and operating initiatives. We look forward to further announcements soon, including the upcoming launch of our new, innovative annuity product."

Nancy previously served in various product-related roles at Genworth Financial and reports to Jimmy Atkins, Chief Executive Officer of Independent Life. Shannon, with a diverse background in finance and accounting across industries, including annuities, reports to Todd Hagely, Chief Financial Officer of Independent Group.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT GROUP

Founded by insurance industry experts, Independent Group is a forward-thinking enterprise whose complementary product and service companies improve outcomes for all structured settlement stakeholders. Independent Life, its underwriting division, is dedicated to providing structured settlement solutions, including annuities, to serve the needs of injured parties, their families and advocates. With its unique profile and ambitious vision for the structured settlement industry, Independent Life has attracted world-class partners: LKCM Headwater Investments, KKR's Kilter Finance and Hannover Re USA support Independent Life's growth initiatives. For more on what makes Independent Life different, visit www.independent.life.

ABOUT LKCM HEADWATER

LKCM Headwater Investments is a Texas-based private equity firm that partners with management teams to build successful companies. LKCM Headwater Investments is affiliated with Luther King Capital Management, an SEC-registered investment firm established in 1979 with approximately $25 billion of assets under management. LKCM's proven investment discipline centers on a long-term focus of investing in well-managed companies that demonstrate an ability to re-invest cash flows into high return investment opportunities. For additional details, visit www.lkcmheadwater.com.

ABOUT KILTER FINANCE

Kilter Finance is an insurance-focused specialty finance company established as a joint venture between its management team, led by Dan Knipe, and leading global investment firm KKR, which has made an initial commitment of up to $500 million. Kilter Finance, which provides flexible, bespoke capital solutions to its clients with flexibility to invest across the capital structure, is collateral, structure, territory, currency and tenor agnostic. For additional details, visit www.kilterfinance.com.

