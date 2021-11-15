Monarch E&S, a division of Specialty Program Group / SPG Insurance Solutions in CA Promotes Devon Borisoff as Vice President, Commercial Lines Leader

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch E&S Insurance Services, a division of Specialty Program Group / SPG Insurance Solutions in CA, (Monarch E&S) announced that Devon Borisoff has been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Lines Leader of Monarch E&S' Flagship West Coast Operation. With over a decade of insurance experience, Devon has proven success in profitably underwriting a large book of business, while also maintaining carrier relationships in support of the entire commercial lines team.

Derek Borisoff, CEO of Monarch E&S, states, "Devon has tremendous experience in the E&S commercial lines sector and has been instrumental in Monarch's expansion and growth. With the ability to successfully implement strategies involving our underwriting team and carriers, Devon strengthens our mission of providing the Royal Treatment to our customers."

Monarch E&S Insurance Services is built on treating its customers with unmatched service and deep expertise in commercial and personal lines solutions. As a full-service MGA and wholesale broker, retail insurance agents and brokers have access to many different lines of business through Monarch E&S. Being in business for over 35 years has enabled Monarch E&S to gain underwriting authority with the most highly sought-after surplus line markets and an established reputation in the wholesale brokerage, binding space. For more information, please visit www.monarchexcess.com

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty brokerage businesses throughout North America. SPG has 13 portfolio companies and is over one billion in premium. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com.

