Omron Proof-of-concept Center Allows Customers to Experience, Test, and Apply State-of-the-Art Factory Automation Technology in a Cutting-edge Environment

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading automation solutions provider, Omron Automation Americas, establishes a new proof-of-concept center (PoCC) near the Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport in Dallas County, Texas.

Omron Automation America's newest proof-of-concept center in Dallas, Texas

The Omron PoCC at DFW is the newest in a group of regionally located innovation centers, allowing Omron engineers to collaborate with local integrators and manufacturers to develop innovative yet practical solutions for complex problems. With nine PoCCs located in the Americas, Omron is committed to improving efficiencies and overall performance by letting customers experience and test state-of-the-art factory automation technology before implementation. The PoCCs provide hands-on technology demos, technical training, industry/application expertise, and feasibility studies for advanced sensing, robotics and automation technologies.

"Today's manufacturers face many challenges, including a rapidly changing environment which requires agility and flexibility. We understand that existing production set-ups are complicated, and changing them can be a huge investment" says Robb Black, President and CEO of Omron Automation Americas. "The Omron PoCC in Dallas/Fort Worth bridges the gap between theory and practice, providing peace of mind that the solution will work in new and existing applications."

Globally, Omron Automation has opened 35 PoCCs to serve customers in their home locations. These PoCCs, along with investing 7% annually into R&D, demonstrate how Omron is committed to developing technology and innovation. Omron owns the technology behind its 200,000+ products, and is dedicated to continuously improving it to ensure their customers receive the high level of quality and safety they have come to rely on with seamless integration into their systems.

"As a solution partner, it's critical that we have the capabilities and facilities to co-develop and realize innovation with our customers where they operate," says Black. "Omron's PoCCs are where our customers can test solutions in realistic environments and see how they make machines, production lines, and even whole enterprises safer and more efficient. But most importantly, it's where our engineers, customers, and integrators come together locally to collaborate, brainstorm, and innovate."

The Omon PoCC at DFW is located at 2801 West Rochelle Road, Building 100, DFW Airport, Dallas County, Texas, 75261. Automation and manufacturing professionals who would like to tour the facility, meet Omron experts, and learn more about its service can schedule at https://automation.omron.com/en/us/our-value/atc-poc/dallas



About Omron Automation Americas

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

