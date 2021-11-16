Bombi Reimagines The Stroller With Bebee - The New One-hand Fold Stroller Made With Recycled Plastic Bottles Lightweight and sustainably made, this direct-to-consumer stroller is only $199

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bombi is entering the juvenile products market with the launch of their Bēbee Lightweight Stroller – the first product in their new line of eco-conscious, affordable baby gear. Putting parents and planet first, this environmentally-minded start-up uses recycled plastic bottles in all its products, donates 1% of all sales to eco-initiatives and eliminates single use plastics in their packaging.

Each Bombi stroller keeps more than 56 single use plastic bottles out of landfills.

Launched by two veterans of the juvenile product industry and a seasoned import and sales director – the team at the Rhode Island-based start-up brings serious credentials to an extremely competitive stroller market. At a prior company, co-founders Mike Fusco and Kelsey Nolan led the team that developed the #1-selling lightweight stroller in the country.

"The Bombi team is excited to introduce our sustainable baby gear to the juvenile products market starting with the launch of the Bēbee stroller," said Fusco, Co-founder and President at Bombi. "We believe the industry is behind in embracing truly eco-conscious solutions and we want to change that."

The Bēbee Lightweight Stroller is not only better for the planet, but better for families. Combining superior safety and style, this ultra-compact everyday stroller features a lightning fast , one-handed fold, multi-position recline, XXL canopy that blocks UV-A and UV-B rays, and all wheel suspension to ensure a comfortable ride. Affordably priced at $199, it comes with a 30-day trial (complete with free shipping and returns), so you can test stroll stress-free. It's available in four eco-conscious fashions.

"Our mission is to create modern, sustainable products that are built to last, made from recycled materials and affordably priced," remarked Kelsey Nolan, Co-founder and CMO at Bombi. "We've eliminated single use plastics and packing peanuts, reduced excess scrap, and use fabric made from at least 50% recycled plastic bottles in all our products. We've also partnered with 1% for the Planet to donate 1% of sales to important environmental causes."

For more information, visit Bombi at www.bombigear.com , follow on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest or watch the fold in action here .

About Bombi Gear

Based in Rhode Island, the company is a designer, marketer, and distributor of sustainably made, affordably priced baby gear built to inspire everyday adventures. www.bombigear.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hollywood Agency

Kim MacKenzie

Tel: 781.749.0077 ext. 24

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bombi Gear