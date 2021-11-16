CURE Media Group Announces LeVar Burton as Featured Speaker of MPN Heroes® Recognition Program

LeVar Burton will be joined by MPN patient and retired NHL referee Kerry Fraser to emcee the event

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors, and caregivers, is honored to announce that actor, director and advocate LeVar Burton will be the featured speaker of this year's virtual MPN Heroes® Recognition Program.

The program celebrates patients, health care professionals, caregivers, advocates, and organizations that contribute to bringing understanding, compassion, and strength to the myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) community. The winning heroes exemplify inspiration, strength and support and have made a positive impact on the MPN community.

"It is an honor to present LeVar Burton as the 2021 MPN Heroes® recognition program featured speaker and to welcome special guest and emcee Kerry Fraser to the event as well," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. "We are looking forward to honoring this year's outstanding heroes in December."

Actor, director, and educator LeVar Burton has partnered with Incyte to utilize his platform to advocate for people with MPNs, a cancer that starts in the bone marrow where blood cells are made. When LeVar learned some people with MPNs were struggling to prioritize their health care appointments during the pandemic, he was reminded of his mother and the growing health challenges she faced as she got older. Unfortunately, she did not always stay on top of her care and as a result her health suffered greatly. Because of this, health advocacy became an area he is extremely passionate about, and he was inspired to remind those living with MPNs to advocate for their own health.

ABOUT LEVAR BURTON

LeVar's professional accomplishments include three Primetime Emmy Award nominations as well as 27 Emmy nominations, resulting in 21 wins. Throughout his career, LeVar has hosted and produced PBS's "Reading Rainbow", starred in series such as "Roots" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and currently hosts his own podcast, "LeVar Burton Reads", now in its 10th season.

ABOUT CURE MEDIA GROUP

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website curetoday.com ; innovative video programs, such as "CURE Connections®"; a series of widely attended events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™.

THE 2021 MPN HEROES® RECOGNITION PROGRAM is sponsored by Incyte. Supporting the MPN community is an ongoing priority for Incyte, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of novel medicines.

2021 MPN Heroes® Celebration Event will take place virtually on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 6:30pm -8:00pm EDT

For more information or to register for the 2021 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program event, click here.

