Zivaro Joins NORAD Cheyenne Mountain Complex (NCMC) Integrated Tactical Warning/Attack Assessment (ITW/AA) and Space Support Contract (NISSC) II Team

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zivaro Inc., a leading IT services provider, today announced that it has secured a contract with Jacobs to provide engineering expertise and IT services for the NISSC II-covered systems supporting NORAD, NORTHCOM and USSTRATCOM command and control missions. Jacobs was awarded the NISSC II contract in June 2020 by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Strategic Warning & Surveillance Systems Division.

The NISSC II-covered systems provide timely, accurate, unambiguous and continuous classified communications and processing capability in operations centers. Zivaro, Inc. will be providing enterprise architecture, system engineering, software development, system integration and system test expertise to accomplish NISSC II operations, maintenance and sustainment requirements.

"We are very pleased to support Jacobs and the U.S. Space Force by providing both IT infrastructure and ITW/AA domain expertise," said Amy Abbott, Chief Strategy Officer for Space and C2 at Zivaro. "Our NISSC II support represents an expansion of Zivaro's DoD services beyond the platform layer and into mission critical application development."

In addition to the U.S. Air Force, Zivaro's current DoD portfolio also include the U.S. Air Force, Missile Defense Agency, and U.S. SOCOM.

About Zivaro

Zivaro is a trusted provider of technology solutions and services that that drive growth and operational efficiencies. Backed by over 20 years of experience, Zivaro has deep expertise in designing, deploying and managing best-of-breed, cloud-enabled IT solution architectures for businesses and state and federal government agencies. With flexible service delivery models to fit any stage of digital transformation, Zivaro has successfully delivered more than 3,500 projects. For more information, visit www.zivaro.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Pratt

Keeton Public Relations

404-655-2273

jenn@keetonpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Zivaro