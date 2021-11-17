Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation Committed to Renovation Lending

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation is pleased to introduce Jennifer Goldsby as VP, Renovation Lending and announce its approval to deliver HomeStyle® Renovation loans directly to Fannie Mae®.

Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation Logo

DRMC welcomes new VP, Renovation Lending and adds HomeStyle® Renovation loans to its growing suite of loan programs.

"DRMC is excited to have Jennifer on board to lead the company in home renovation lending. Jennifer is a highly skilled seasoned professional with tremendous renovation lending expertise adding to DRMC's already seasoned staff. Our goal is to assist each customer in achieving their housing dream of that perfectly appointed home with all the amenities desired from energy efficiency, upgraded systems, expansions with structural renovation and cosmetic perfection to establish the look and feel of the exceptional home! Home renovation can create a dream home!" – Paul Diamond, CEO

Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation adds HomeStyle® Renovation and HomeStyle® Energy loans to its growing suite of renovation loan programs, including FHA 203(k) loans. These loan programs will be made available to homeowners and home buyers throughout 18 states within Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation's footprint, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation is committed to fostering increased homeownership despite reports of housing deficits in many markets throughout the U.S. by offering more flexible financing options for buyers seeking to purchase distressed homes. Renovation loans allow home buyers to purchase properties and include the costs of home improvements into their mortgage, increasing potential inventory for buyers to consider. Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation has partnered with Land Gorilla, a recipient of the HousingWire 2020 Tech Trendsetters award, for software solutions and draw management.

About Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation

Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation is a Midwestern-based mortgage banker with corporate headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois. Founded in 2009 by Paul Diamond, Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation has since expanded to over 30 branch locations across the United States.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON DIAMOND RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION: https://diamondresidential.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diamond Residential Mortgage Corporation