Lowe's Reports Third Quarter 2021 Sales And Earnings Results

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today reported net earnings of $1.9 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73 for the quarter ended October 29, 2021 compared to net earnings of $692 million and diluted EPS of $0.91 in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding charges in the prior-year period related to the extinguishment of debt, third quarter diluted EPS of $2.73 increased 38% from adjusted diluted EPS of $1.98 in the third quarter of 20201.
Total sales for the third quarter were $22.9 billion compared to $22.3 billion in the third quarter of 2020, and comparable sales increased 2.2%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 2.6% for the third quarter.
For the seventh consecutive quarter, 100% of Lowe's stores earned a Winning Together profit-sharing bonus, resulting in an expected total payout of $138 million to front-line hourly associates. This payment is $70 million above the target level.
"Our momentum continued this quarter, with U.S. sales comps up nearly 34% on a two-year basis, as our Total Home strategy is resonating with the Pro and DIY customer alike. In the quarter, we drove over 16% growth in Pro and 25% on Lowes.com. We also delivered operating margin expansion by driving productivity through disciplined operational execution and cost management," commented Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO. "I would like to thank our front-line associates for their ongoing dedication to outstanding customer service. Looking forward, I remain confident in our ability to drive further market share gains, operating margin expansion, and long-term value for our shareholders."
Capital Allocation
With a disciplined focus on its robust capital allocation program, the Company continues to create sustainable value for its shareholders. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 13.7 million shares for $2.9 billion and paid $563 million in dividends. Given its better-than-expected performance, the Company now plans to repurchase approximately $3 billion in shares in the fourth quarter, bringing the expected total share repurchases for the year to approximately $12 billion. This incremental share repurchase is consistent with the Company's long-term commitment to returning excess capital to shareholders.
As of October 29, 2021, Lowe's operated 1,973 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States and Canada representing 208 million square feet of retail selling space, and it serviced approximately 230 dealer-owned stores.
Lowe's Business Outlook
The Company delivered very strong financial results through the first three quarters of 2021, with sales momentum continuing into November. While the business environment remains uncertain, the Company is once again raising its outlook for the operating results of Full Year Fiscal 2021.
Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook (comparisons to full year 2020)
- Revenue of approximately $95 billion, representing approximately 33% comparable sales growth on a two-year basis.
- Gross margin rate up slightly, compared to prior year.
- Operating income as a percentage of sales (operating margin) of 12.4%.
- Total share repurchases of approximately $12 billion.
For Fiscal 2021, the Company expects capital expenditures of up to $2 billion.
A conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 operating results is scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 17, at 9:00 am ET. The conference call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Lowe's website at ir.lowes.com and clicking on Lowe's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Webcast. Supplemental slides will be available approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the call will be archived at ir.lowes.com.
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.
Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "desire", "project", "estimate", "intend", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "strategy", "potential", "opportunity", "outlook", "scenario", "guidance", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives, business outlook, priorities, sales growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for products and services, share repurchases, Lowe's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, such as the rate of unemployment, interest rate and currency fluctuations, fuel and other energy costs, slower growth in personal income, changes in consumer spending, changes in the rate of housing turnover, the availability of consumer credit and of mortgage financing, changes in commodity prices, trade policy changes or additional tariffs, outbreaks of public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, and other factors that can negatively affect our customers.
Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.
1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" section of this release for additional information as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Current and Retained Earnings/(Accumulated Deficit) (Unaudited)
In Millions, Except Per Share and Percentage Data
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 29, 2021
October 30, 2020
October 29, 2021
October 30, 2020
Current Earnings
Amount
% Sales
Amount
% Sales
Amount
% Sales
Amount
% Sales
Net sales
$
22,918
100.00
$
22,309
100.00
$
74,911
100.00
$
69,286
100.00
Cost of sales
15,331
66.90
15,009
67.28
49,882
66.59
46,170
66.64
Gross margin
7,587
33.10
7,300
32.72
25,029
33.41
23,116
33.36
Expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
4,373
19.08
4,770
21.38
13,559
18.10
13,985
20.18
Depreciation and amortization
425
1.85
355
1.59
1,226
1.64
1,008
1.46
Operating income
2,789
12.17
2,175
9.75
10,244
13.67
8,123
11.72
Interest – net
223
0.97
221
0.99
650
0.86
644
0.93
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
1,060
4.75
—
—
1,060
1.53
Pre-tax earnings
2,566
11.20
894
4.01
9,594
12.81
6,419
9.26
Income tax provision
670
2.93
202
0.91
2,359
3.15
1,562
2.25
Net earnings
$
1,896
8.27
$
692
3.10
$
7,235
9.66
$
4,857
7.01
Weighted average common shares outstanding –
690
752
704
753
Basic earnings per common share (1)
$
2.74
$
0.92
$
10.23
$
6.42
Weighted average common shares outstanding –
692
754
706
754
Diluted earnings per common share (1)
$
2.73
$
0.91
$
10.21
$
6.41
Cash dividends per share
$
0.80
$
0.60
$
2.20
$
1.70
Retained Earnings/(Accumulated Deficit)
Balance at beginning of period
$
(460)
$
4,134
$
1,117
$
1,727
Net earnings
1,896
692
7,235
4,857
Cash dividends declared
(551)
(452)
(1,544)
(1,284)
Share repurchases
(2,798)
(432)
(8,721)
(1,358)
Balance at end of period
$
(1,913)
$
3,942
$
(1,913)
$
3,942
(1)
Under the two-class method, earnings per share is calculated using net earnings allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net earnings by the earnings allocable to participating securities. Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $1,889 million for the three months ended October 29, 2021, and $689 million for the three months ended October 30, 2020. Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $7,207 million for the nine months ended October 29, 2021, and $4,837 million for the nine months ended October 30, 2020.
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
In Millions, Except Percentage Data
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 29, 2021
October 30, 2020
October 29, 2021
October 30, 2020
Amount
% Sales
Amount
% Sales
Amount
% Sales
Amount
% Sales
Net earnings
$
1,896
8.27
$
692
3.10
$
7,235
9.66
$
4,857
7.01
Foreign currency translation adjustments – net
19
0.08
18
0.08
78
0.10
(27)
(0.04)
Cash flow hedges – net of tax
41
0.18
24
0.11
56
0.07
(84)
(0.12)
Other
(1)
—
(2)
(0.01)
(4)
—
2
—
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
59
0.26
40
0.18
130
0.17
(109)
(0.16)
Comprehensive income
$
1,955
8.53
$
732
3.28
$
7,365
9.83
$
4,748
6.85
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
In Millions, Except Par Value Data
October 29, 2021
October 30, 2020
January 29, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,121
$
8,249
$
4,690
Short-term investments
552
1,852
506
Merchandise inventory – net
16,685
15,712
16,193
Other current assets
1,491
1,103
937
Total current assets
24,849
26,916
22,326
Property, less accumulated depreciation (1)
18,925
18,798
19,155
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,161
3,823
3,832
Long-term investments
213
202
200
Deferred income taxes – net
220
241
340
Other assets (1)
1,032
900
882
Total assets
$
49,400
$
50,880
$
46,735
Liabilities and shareholders' (deficit)/equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$
1,000
$
—
$
—
Current maturities of long-term debt
1,352
609
1,112
Current operating lease liabilities
573
530
541
Accounts payable
11,334
12,759
10,884
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
1,353
1,117
1,350
Deferred revenue
1,954
1,614
1,608
Other current liabilities
3,268
2,935
3,235
Total current liabilities
20,834
19,564
18,730
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities
23,881
21,185
20,668
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
4,136
3,907
3,890
Deferred revenue – Lowe's protection plans
1,119
1,007
1,019
Other liabilities
1,006
1,144
991
Total liabilities
50,976
46,807
45,298
Shareholders' (deficit)/equity:
Preferred stock, $5 par value: Authorized – 5.0 million shares; Issued and
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.50 par value: Authorized – 5.6 billion shares; Issued
343
376
366
Capital in excess of par value
—
—
90
(Accumulated deficit)/retained earnings
(1,913)
3,942
1,117
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6)
(245)
(136)
Total shareholders' (deficit)/equity
(1,576)
4,073
1,437
Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit)/equity
$
49,400
$
50,880
$
46,735
(1)
Effective for the year ending January 29, 2021, excess property amounts previously reported in other assets were reclassified to property, less accumulated depreciation. The consolidated balance sheet as of October 30, 2020, has been revised to conform with current presentation.
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
In Millions
Nine Months Ended
October 29, 2021
October 30, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
7,235
$
4,857
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,388
1,152
Noncash lease expense
383
356
Deferred income taxes
96
5
Loss on property and other assets – net
25
114
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
1,060
Share-based payment expense
169
107
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Merchandise inventory – net
(446)
(2,545)
Other operating assets
(130)
147
Accounts payable
436
5,099
Deferred revenue
444
508
Other operating liabilities
(421)
625
Net cash provided by operating activities
9,179
11,485
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of investments
(2,325)
(2,548)
Proceeds from sale/maturity of investments
2,261
1,032
Capital expenditures
(1,256)
(1,172)
Proceeds from sale of property and other long-term assets
94
60
Other – net
(134)
(24)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,360)
(2,652)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net change in commercial paper
—
(941)
Net proceeds from issuance of debt
4,972
7,929
Repayment of debt
(595)
(5,582)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based payment plans
72
102
Cash dividend payments
(1,433)
(1,252)
Repurchases of common stock
(8,999)
(1,528)
Other – net
(408)
(32)
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,391)
(1,304)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
3
4
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,431
7,533
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
4,690
716
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
6,121
$
8,249
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation (Unaudited)
To provide additional transparency, the Company has presented comparisons to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months ended October 30, 2020. This measure excludes the impact of discrete items, further described below, not contemplated in Lowe's Business Outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 to assist analysts and investors in understanding operational performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
Fiscal 2020 Impacts
During fiscal 2020, the Company recognized financial impacts from the following discrete items, not contemplated in the Company's Business Outlook for the third quarter:
- In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company recognized a $1.1 billion loss on extinguishment of debt in connection with the cash tender offers on an aggregate principal amount of $3.0 billion in outstanding notes (Loss on extinguishment of debt).
- Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company began a strategic review of its Canadian operations, and in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company announced additional actions to improve future performance and profitability of its Canadian operations. As a result of this review and related actions, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company recognized $13 million of pre-tax operating costs related to inventory write-downs and other closing costs (Canada restructuring).
Adjusted diluted earnings per share should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful indicator of, the Company's diluted earnings per share as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's methods of determining non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the method used by other companies and may not be comparable.
A detailed reconciliation between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is shown below and available on the Company's website at ir.lowes.com.
Three Months Ended
(Unaudited)
October 30, 2020
Pre-Tax
Tax
Net
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
$
0.91
Non-GAAP adjustments – per share impacts
Loss on extinguishment of debt
1.40
(0.35)
1.05
Canada restructuring
0.02
—
0.02
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
1.98
