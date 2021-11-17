Southern Company Gas names Joanne Mello vice president of corporate sustainability

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company Gas has named Joanne Mello vice president of corporate sustainability. In this role, Mello will be responsible for developing and leading Southern Company Gas' overall sustainability strategy — incorporating environmental, social responsibility and governance stakeholder interests. She will work with the company's natural gas utilities and other business units to implement the company's path to net zero, identify opportunities for renewable gas and low carbon fuels and pursue clean technologies and practices. Mello also will interface with system-wide teams to support industry-wide environmental stewardship and community engagement.

(PRNewsfoto/Southern Company)

"Throughout her time at Southern Company Gas, Joanne has played a significant role in our commitment to reducing emissions and protecting the environment," said Bryan Batson, executive vice president of external affairs, chief external and public affairs officer. "The expertise she has developed, as well as the relationships she has formed, will continue to prove invaluable as we work to reinforce the importance of natural gas in a sustainable clean energy future."

Most recently serving as director of sustainability and energy policy, Mello leads the Southern Company Gas Innovation Council and an industry-wide effort to promote Next Generation Gas opportunities, which provide customers with natural gas sourced, transported and distributed by companies that have pledged to reduce methane emissions across the natural gas value chain. She will continue with both of those responsibilities.

Previously, Mello served as assistant to Southern Company Gas Chairman, President and CEO Kim Greene and was responsible for supporting Greene in executing her strategic goals. After starting her career in corporate law and private practice, Mello joined the company in 2007 as an attorney and has served in various roles in the legal department, including associate general counsel for Southern Company Gas subsidiary SouthStar Energy Services.

Mello earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree from Emory University in Political Science, as well as a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southern Company Gas