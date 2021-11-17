Tanger Outlets Demonstrates its Commitment to ESG Transparency by Participating in the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlets Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leader in the outlet industry, demonstrates its continuing commitment to ESG transparency and improved performance by participating in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Assessment. As a result of their ongoing efforts and participation, Tanger Outlets earned its Green Star recognition in October, receiving a strong performance score of 62 out of 100.

"Tanger Outlets' commitment to sustainable development and our overall focus on ESG continues to be core to our mission," said Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tanger Outlets. "We are proud of our submission to GRESB as it reaffirms the progress we are making in our long-term commitment to ESG initiatives impacting our stakeholders, our communities, and our planet."

Each year, GRESB assesses and benchmarks the ESG performance of assets worldwide, providing clarity and insights to financial markets on complex sustainability topics. The GRESB Assessments are guided by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of asset investments and are aligned with international reporting frameworks, goals and emerging regulations.

Additionally, Tanger Outlets this year disclosed their Environmental data through CDP (formerly, the Carbon Disclosure Project), a global nonprofit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform. CDP drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. More than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2021. This is in addition to the over 1,100 cities, states, and regions, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of global environmental information.

"Transparency is a critical first step in addressing the risks associated with climate change," said Yalof. "Tanger Outlets is proud to be among the 14,000+ companies, cities, states, and regions that have committed to environmental transparency through CDP."

To learn more about Tanger's ESG strategy and progress, please visit investors.tangeroutlets.com/corporate-responsibility/.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,500 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 40 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by 140 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. Over the past 20 years they have created a system that has resulted in unparalleled engagement on environmental issues worldwide. For more information, visit cdp.net.

