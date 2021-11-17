The&Partnership Names Tony Lederer as Chief Strategy Officer, New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The&Partnership announced today it has named veteran strategist Tony Lederer as chief strategy officer, New York. Lederer brings extensive experience leading global marketing efforts for advertisers including Nike, P&G, YouTube, the NFL, and MassMutual to the role, where he will oversee brand, creative and data strategy for The&Partnership's New York clients. The hire follows a year of strong growth for the agency, which has seen revenues up by 28 percent year-over-year along with an increase of nearly 20% in headcount.

Lederer joins The&Partnership from Grey New York where he served as executive strategy director, developing market-moving brand platforms for clients including Gillette, Walgreens, the NFL, Applebees, MassMutual, YouTube and Bose. Highlights include the launch of MassMutual's celebrated "Uncomfortable Truths" campaign, which brought a dose of levity to the serious business of financial planning and the NFL's multi-year "Football is Family" campaign, highlighted by fan favorite Super Bowl spots "Dirty Dancing" (starring Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr.) and "Super Bowl Babies." Lederer was also instrumental in reinventing the agency's approach to strategy by creating a partnership model between the disciplines of brand planning and data strategy, working hand-in-hand through the entire strategic and creative process.

"Tony has phenomenal expertise in building and leading effective strategy teams that elevate marketers' creative output, consumer engagement and business results," said Andrew Bailey, CEO, North America at The&Partnership. "He's a great add for the agency and will play a key role in support of our model of bringing creative, media and data under a single roof and P&L to deliver audience first strategies that power the total brand experience."

Prior to Grey, Lederer was at Cohn and Wolfe, New York where he led communications campaigns for clients including Rolls Royce, Nokia, Nike, Hennessey and Walmart. In this role, he also developed new service areas for the agency including a paid media practice that focused on amplifying earned media.

Earlier at Bite in London, Lederer was part of the first communications team appointed by Facebook to assist in its worldwide launch. He also worked directly with the founders of new companies including Virgin Digital Help, WhipCar and Playfish on how to define and launch their brands.

In addition to his agency work, Lederer serves as a lecturer on the topics of marketing and strategy at Columbia University's School of Professional Studies.

The new hire comes as The&Partnership wraps up a busy year of growth including the opening of an LA office and winning global content marketing duties for confectionery and pet food giant Mars. The firm also recently won combined creative and media AOR duties in partnership with its media agency m/SIX for two as yet to be announced clients – one in the telecommunications space and the other in consumer health.

"The&Partnership has been ahead of the trend in bringing media and creative back together as a single entity while helping clients unlock the value of their data to build more meaningful consumer connections," said Lederer. "It gives the agency the ability to be culturally precise in a way that I don't think any other agency can match. I'm pumped to join the team here."

